Tesla tops the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry – Electrek.co

June 15

Fred Lambert

– Jun. 15th 2022 2:29 pm PT

@FredericLambert

Tesla has topped the list of most satisfied customers in the entire auto industry, with Model 3 taking the top spot for for all cars globally.



Zutobi released a report tracking four different car owner rating reports from Parkers, HonestJohn, Autotrader, and Edmunds in order to put together a global owner happiness tracker.

Tesla topped the list as the highest-rated brand:

Tesla has scored the highest average ratings from all the brands on our list, with a 4.53 average rating. Tesla is an American automotive company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and has skyrocketed in popularity over recent years.

Here are the top five brands in the rankings:

Tesla achieved this high rating thanks to the Model 3, which topped the list for vehicle models:

Tesla’s Model 3 takes the top spot for the highest-rated car on our list, scoring an average rating of 4.53 across the four publications we looked at. It’s clear then why the Model 3 is Tesla’s top-selling car and one of the world’s best electric cars right now.

Here are the top 10 vehicles with the best ratings for owners satisfaction:

