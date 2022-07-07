Apple iOS 16 Clock Uninstall News – HYPEBEAST

Ads

More details have surfaced regarding Apple‘s upcoming iOS 16 update. Currently in the beta phase, iOS 16 will allow users to uninstall even more default apps — this will also apply to iPadOS 16.

With iOS 10 in 2011, up to 11 default apps could be removed, then 25 with iOS 15. That total is now 29 with the upcoming update. Joining the list of removable apps are Find (this does not turn off built-in features like Find My Friends), Fitness, and Clock. This is good news for those that want more control on how their apps are organized and for minimalist iPhone users.

In other tech news, Adobe’s browser-based Photoshop becomes available for free.

