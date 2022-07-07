Paramount+ April 2022 releases: What’s new on Paramount+ to stream this month? – Hidden Remote

Ads

UKRAINE – 2021/06/29: In this photo illustration, Paramount+ (Paramount Plus) logo is seen on a smartphone against its website in the background. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When a new month starts, I get the most excited about all of the fun and exciting new content coming our way from various streaming platforms. And while Paramount+ is fairly new to the streaming game when it comes to original streaming content, it’s quickly catching up to its competition. In March 2022, it released a highly anticipated new series in Halo that has a lot of new fans talking. What’s coming this month? Scroll down and read on for a quick list of Paramount+ shows and movies to check out in April 2022, including The Offer.

There are so many streaming platforms these days that it is easy to get confused or know when and where something will premiered, but we’re here to help! Not to mention, there’s never a dull moment. Now, I know it’s no secret that Paramount+ is the favorite of many, I think that honor goes to Netflix, HBO Max, and the bigger services, but Paramount+ is still one you want to keep on your radar.

Below, we share both new Paramount+ April 2022 releases as well as older movies and shows coming to the platform so that you can see if having an account is worth it this month. One of the most notable releases you may see is the arrival of iCarly season 2 and the debut of The Offer.

As for older, yet classic content we can rewatch and now enjoy on Paramount+, we have: Forrest Gump, Catch Me If You Can, King Arthur, Panic Room, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Top Gun, and so many more! Top Gun, in particular, is one you may want to watch again ahead of the upcoming release of Top Gun: Maverick.

What will you be streaming on Paramount+ this month? Did we miss any releases you believe should join our list? Share with us!

