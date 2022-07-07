IG Gold (IGG) Rises 2.94%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Ads

IG Gold (IGG) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has added 2.94% to $0.0001160199202.



Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives IG Gold a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.

The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank. IGG’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.

IG Gold price is trading near resistance. With support at $0.000108991976419771 and resistance set at $0.000116675511351628. This positions IG Gold with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

