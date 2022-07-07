Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat and Gita Gopinath: Where Public Meets Private – International Monetary Fund

The IMF Press Center is a password-protected site for working journalists.
June 28, 2022
Gita Gopinath and Ruth Porat discuss the global economy and the private sector’s role. (IMF photo)
While international financial institutions work with policymakers to help countries navigate their way through the myriad of disruptions in the global economy of late, the private sector plays a critical role in catalyzing investment that will help bring long-term solutions. In this podcast, Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat and IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath discuss the growing number of challenges facing the global economy and the opportunities where the private sector can help. Transcript
Ruth Porat is Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google.
Gita Gopinath is the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund
