IHC Reveals KuCoin Listing in a Massive Event – Yahoo Finance

Ads

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, June 10, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Munkhjin Otgonbaatar, co-founder and COO of Ih Bit Global, revealed that IHC will be listed on KuCoin on Jun. 10th in a live event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005856/en/

This news was unveiled at a massive public event held at the National Amusement Park of Mongolia, in the heart of its capital city, Ulaanbaatar. The event is the second in a series of events planned by Ih Bit Global to showcase their project progress to investors and IHC users.

By listing on KuCoin, IHC continues expanding its availability to potential investors and keeps the project’s momentum up. It also provides crypto traders and IHC users a new premium venue to trade.

“We are excited to witness the fast-growing of blockchain and crypto technology in Mongolia,” said Marketing and PR manager of KuCoin Mr. Jing Cheung in a video message during the event. “And we are also delighted to announce that, with our collaboration with IHC, the IHC token will be listed on KuCoin on Jun. 10th this year.”

IHC is a cross-chain cryptocurrency, running on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks. One of the most revolutionary features of IHC is its Blockchain Adaptability Protocol, which enables it to transition to new blockchains as necessary. The Blockchain Adaptability Protocol allows IHC to switch easily from Binance to Ethereum 2.0, Cardano, or any other blockchain to ensure diversification.

About IHC:

Launched in August 2021, IHC raised $10 million in just 30 seconds in its IEO. The project aims to provide investors with an alternate payment instrument that they can hedge against inflation with its primary features, including but not limited to blockchain adaptability protocol, deflationary initiatives, decentralization, and unique burn protocol. IHC burns itself annually from its total market capitalization at the US inflation rate to keep its store of value — and will continue to do so until its total market capitalization becomes equal to the number of IHC tokens in the token holders’ wallets

About Ih Bit Global

Ih Bit Global was established in 2021 and in its short history, the group has become a significant player in the crypto sector of Asia by branching out into different fields, including IHC – a cross-chain cryptocurrency, X-meta – a crypto exchange powered by Binance Cloud, IHC Esports – a top-tier professional e-sports team, and IHC Apes – a professional basketball team competing in the top division of Mongolia.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2022, KuCoin secured a $150 million pre-Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $10 billion. The recent influx of capital will allow KuCoin to go beyond centralized trading services and expand its presence in Web 3.0, including crypto wallets, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT platforms through investment arms like KuCoin Labs and KuCoin Ventures. KCC, the public chain built by KuCoin’s community members, will also be a significant infrastructure where resources will be deployed to create a decentralized ecosystem. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005856/en/

Contacts

Emma Enkh

PR Director

Pressoffice@ihcoin.io

IHC

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the…

Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.

The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

Close to 12,000 fewer homes sold in April and May compared to the pre-pandemic average.

KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

(Bloomberg) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine — Kazakhstan’s crude — and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It'

Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

Stocks are set to veer south post holiday, following earlier optimism over reports President Joe Biden may lower tariffs on some Chinese goods to help ease the inflation sting. There isn’t much to explain the moodiness of stocks, which logged gains on Friday, but weekly losses on worries about a recession spurred on by rising U.S. interest rates. In the U.S., mortgage applications are down 28% from their peak, new home sales are off 17% and housing starts down 13%.

Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's top-trending stocks, including Inspira's new non-invasive blood sensor medical device and Peloton's leadership tactics to boost the brand's morale.

The economy is rocky, but high-net-worth individuals aren't worried.

The major indexes rose slightly as Fed minutes held few surprises. Megacap stocks reclaimed key levels. These two Tesla rivals are in buy zones.

HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

(Bloomberg) — Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental M

IRA rollovers are common, whether they’re from an old 401(k) or just one account to another, but a newly implemented Department of Labor rule says financial advisers suggesting the move have some explaining to do. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you work with a financial adviser and they are suggesting you do an IRA rollover, a rule made effective July 1 says the reason must be in writing. Make sure you get that document, for your sake as well as your adviser’s.

(Bloomberg) — Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkrai

A mom revealed the most embarrassing moment of her life — and it's low-key hilarious.

source