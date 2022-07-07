Paramount+ launches today – how to watch this new Netflix rival for free – Express

Ads



We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

It’s been a long time coming but Paramount+ is finally here. This content-packed streaming service has been available in the US since 2014 and now it’s on its way across the pond with the big switch-on taking place today, June 22. Paramount+ will cost £6.99 per month but there are a couple of ways to avoid paying that fee and get things beamed to the big screen for free. Here’s Express.co.uk’s full guide to Paramount+ ahead of its UK launch and how to enjoy movies and exclusive shows without reaching for your wallet.

Paramount+ is the latest streaming service to launch in the UK and challenge Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. Paramount+ arrives with a packed library of all-new original TV shows, fan-favourites, kids’ TV series, and blockbuster movies!

Contract length: Rolling one-month contract, cancel at any time | 4K Ultra HD: Not supported | Stream on 3 devices simultaneously

For the biggest saving, buy an annual subscription for Paramount+. At £69.90 a year, this plan represents a 16% saving – dropping the monthly cost to £5.80. And you’ll avoid any potential price rises throughout the year-long subscription.

Contract length: 12 contract | 4K Ultra HD: Not supported | Stream on 3 devices simultaneously

HOW TO WATCH PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE

There are a couple of ways that you can tune into all of the content on Paramount+ and avoid paying for the privilege. Firstly, this streaming service is offering a 7-day free trial which means you can give it a go without stumping up the £6.99 fee.

If you like what you see you can then sign up for the full package.

Sky TV users can also get free access if they have Sky Cinema with the satellite TV provider confirming that customers won’t have to pay anything extra to get access to Paramount +.

“On 22 June, Paramount+ makes its big debut,” said Sky. “This brand-new streaming service is worth £6.99 a month from Paramount+. But Sky Cinema customers can enjoy a range of content at no extra cost with their subscription.”

Sky Cinema usually costs around £12 per month, so this is a huge boost for anyone who subscribes.



PARAMOUNT+ DISCOUNTS

It’s unclear if there will be any deals on Paramount+ but we do know that you can get a discount when signing up for a year’s access. Those happy to join for 12 months will pay £69.90 – that’s a saving of almost £14.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

This streaming service features around 8,000 hours of content including hundreds of movies and exclusive TV shows from SHOWTIME®, Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

The UK launch will see users able to view films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Transformers: The Last Knight and Scream. It’s expected that Top Gun: Maverick will also be available to stream for Paramount+ members at no extra charge, with a release date likely to be announced soon.

TV shows available from this Wednesday also include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, The First Lady, Super Pumped and The Offer.

HOW CAN I WATCH PARAMOUNT+?

Sky TV users will find this app automatically appearing on their Sky Q box and Glass TV but what about those without Sky?

Paramount+ will be available on numerous platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Roku gadgets. There’s also an iOS and Android app plus full access is available via the web.

Samsung TV owners can also find the Parmount+ service right from the home screen.

Here’s a full list of devices currently supported:

Desktop (web) • iOS app (phone & tablet) – iOS 12.2+ • Apple TV 4 (tvOS) & 5 (4K) • Android app • Compatible Android TV devices • Compatible FireTV devices • Roku • Chromecast • Samsung TV • Sky Q • Sky Glass

“Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+. This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount Global.

“With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source