Tesla China demonstrates the importance of OTA updates in latest video – Teslarati

Tesla China demonstrates the importance of over-the-air (OTA) software updates in its latest Giga Principles video. Tesla changed the automotive space when it began using OTA to update the software in its vehicles.

Tesla China shared how the Model 3 Performance Track Mode update didn’t need hardware updates.

“In 2018, the Tesla Model 3 Performance launches its new Track Mode. The same car without any hardware modification can let amateur racing drivers experience the thrill of drifting on a racetrack.”

The video went on to explain how OTA technology works. As long as there is an internet connection, a Tesla owner or the owner of another device that uses OTA to update the software can do so.

“Users who wish to gain a new experience will only need to click a button on the screen.”





Next, it showcased various Tesla owners sharing what features they loved that have been updated using OTA. One such owner, Mr. Sun. a Model Y Owner and Product Designer, explained:

“This is my Model Y and there’s a tent connected to it which makes the car a two-bedroom apartment. I’ve noticed that Tesla updated Camp Mode over the air. Now the car can serve as a huge air conditioning outdoor.”

Mr. Sun also shared his other favorites such as Sentry Mode and how he used it to return a lost phone to its owner. He’d parked his car one day and when he returned, he found the phone. Sentry Mode recorded the owner dropping the phone.

“Because of Sentry Mode, I was able to help the car owner find his phone. That’s why this feature is meaningful.”

The most memorable update Mr. Sun has experienced is Tesla’s blind spot camera.

“When I enable the turn signal it will show me a live feed on the screen allowing me to turn more easily.”

Elon Musk has said several times that safety is paramount at Tesla.

Sometimes people think it is performance, but safety is always the primary design requirement for a Tesla

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Mr. Sun was one of several Tesla owners who shared their favorite features that were updated with the OTA software. You can watch the full video here.

