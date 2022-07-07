Big inning hurts Newell-Fonda in 9-1 loss to Le Mars Gehlen – The Storm Lake Times

Home Latest News Big inning hurts Newell-Fonda in 9-1 loss to Le Mars Gehlen –...

Thursday, July 7, 2022
By Jen Olson | on July 06, 2022
Le Mars Gehlen scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a scoreless game as the Jays went on to defeat Newell-Fonda 9-1 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Le Mars.
The Jays plated one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Mustangs prevented the shutout in the seventh.
Newell-Fonda had only one hit in the game.
