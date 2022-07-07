Big inning hurts Newell-Fonda in 9-1 loss to Le Mars Gehlen – The Storm Lake Times

Ads
Buena Vista County's Hometown Newspaper
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Jen Olson
Le Mars Gehlen scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a scoreless game as the Jays went on to defeat Newell-Fonda 9-1 in a nonconference game last Thursday at Le Mars.
The Jays plated one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Mustangs prevented the shutout in the seventh.
Newell-Fonda had only one hit in the game.
