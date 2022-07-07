4th of July sales are still available on 100’s of items at Amazon, Home Depot, and more – BGR

Ads

This year’s 4th of July saw some incredible sales and deals, from Apple devices to 4K TVs, appliances to Amazon gear, there were deals all around.

Today on July 6th, we’ve updated this article with the latest and most tantalizing deals and sales that are still available to shop from all the big retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, and many more.

If you’re looking for the best deals you can buy right now, these include our favorite Apple AirPods Pro and the softest pillows ever, here we go:

Amazon typically has a huge sale before the 4th of July weekend, and Prime Day is right afterward, so double the sales and deals. There are certified refurbished Amazon devices on sale, such as Echo Show 5 or Fire HD 10 tablets. Amazon Fire TVs and Smart TVs are already discounted. Also look for the big sale on TVs, with plenty under $500 and even some under $200. You may even see discounts on headphones, smart watches, kitchen appliances, and more. Amazon Prime has some great deals.

Best Buy is known for its three-day sales events and since the fourth of July will run over a weekend, you’ll likely see huge offerings. This year’s 4th of July sales are already showing its appliances sale details. You’ll get a free $100 e-gift card with a qualifying appliance package totaling $1,499 or more. Moving forward, you’ll probably see TVs, computers and all kinds of electronics up for grabs.

Right now, Best Buy is offering huge savings on 4th of July sales like an LG Electric Dryer, a Samsung 4-door Refrigerator, or a Dell laptop just to name a few.

You’re saving up to $1,200 if you hurry up and snag these now. There’s a big TV sale currently happening with items like a Samsung 75″ QLED TV down $200 and a Hisense 65″ Class A6 Series TV down $370. Also, snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for Nintendo Switch.



Walmart has 4th of July sales and deals in the Red, White, and Rollbacks sale. Walmart has an excess in inventory. So it’s offering great items like 55″ 4K TVs, 27″ gaming monitors, Samsung Chromebook laptops, and more. Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 is only $149.

Current ones also include Shark upright vacuums (over $60 off) and a VANKYO movie projector for just $120. Walmart also can get you a deal on a Timex watch that you’re sure to love. Get a BISSELL spot and stain cleaner for just $89.

The Home Depot always provides great sales for tools, home improvement necessities, and more. This year’s Independence Day sale is no different. There are plenty of products to go around for families looking to boost their home. From new dishwashers to new drill sets, The Home Depot is here to help.

Some of the deals are as follows:

There are a ton of other sales you’ll find. Save over $250 on a GE stainless steel dishwasher, $101 off an Ibiza outdoor patio dining set, or $60 off a DEWALT drill combo kit. Whether you’re sprucing up your home or just getting it ready for the influx of company you’re going to have this summer, Home Depot is the place.

Well, obviously it’s on the fourth day of July. But this year, it’s on a Monday. July 1st falls on a Friday, so you’re likely to see sales events begin Friday and last through Monday.

In previous years, these sales and deals start about a week before 4th of July. But retailers are always looking to give consumers deals so, there are even some deals that are available now and we have highlighted them here. Amazon’s Prime Day is also around the corner, this year on July 12th and 13th, so there’s going to be tons of great deals available next month.

Since July 4th is on a Monday, we are anticipating that a bulk of the July 4th sales for the weekend and deals should start around Friday, July 1st and continue through the week of July 4th. But some companies have already started their July 4th sales events.

There are some tried and true retailers that nearly always make a huge deal about Independence Day. We’ll update the list as we learn more.

Amazon Prime Day is on July 12-13. So it’s just a little over a week after the 4th of July sales. So anything you weren’t able to get on 4th of July, you may be able to get on Prime Day. Take advantage of shopping around all of the 4th of July deals while you can. Then you can gear up for Prime Day deals that will cover a wide variety of products from Amazon.

Yes, we have even highlighted early deals below, but you can also visit Amazon’s July 4th sales page here. They have a ton of deals for the 4th of July weekend, including plenty that are available right now. Sportneer is offering ankle weights 30% off as well as a massage gun for 20% off with a coupon. Cooper’s Treats are 5% off when you pick up the pupsicle starter kit for your dog. Furrion is offering full shade 4K outdoor TVs for up to $400 off.

Almost all retailers are offering sales and deals this year. Amazon has some amazing pricing, while Walmart, Home Depot, and Target also have strong pricing.

Traditionally items go on sale towards the middle and end of summer, so July 4th weekend’s summer sales event usually has some strong deals and good items that are available at the cheapest price such as outdoor furniture and outdoor essentials, Apple products, lawn gear, and more best deals.

This July 4th it seems that pretty much all retailers have items they are offering with some pretty good deals because inventory is so stocked from all of the backlogged orders over the last two years. Most big box stores are discounting tons of products even before the weekend, so if you track pricing there’s a chance deals are going to get even better towards the actual holiday and next week.

We put together this guide with the best available pricing at the time of publication, but we are updating this throughout the entire weekend and holiday.

Yes, our MacBook Pro is with us at the beach, at the BBQ, at the water park, at the lake, and the road trip. You’re welcome and happy to do it!

