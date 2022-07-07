James Gunn Hints 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Will Have Awesome Mix – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Writer and director James Gunn recently teased that Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which will release on Disney+ later this year, will have its own Awesome Mix, just like the previous Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if the holiday special will have its own soundtrack. You can see that tweet below:

Will there ever. https://t.co/i5NAR8ahmz

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

Not many details are known about the holiday special other than it will be written and directed by Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn.

‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ will be released exclusively on Disney+ during the holiday season in 2022.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy films are available to stream now on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters May 5, 2023. The I Am Groot animated shorts will premiere on Disney+ on August 10, 2022.

Source: Twitter via ComicBook.com

