Best electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Lily Rose, carolin lehmann
Updated on: June 7, 2022 / 11:43 AM / Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The best way to take care of your smile is by brushing and flossing every single day. But research has found that it’s important to choose the right tools when it’s time to brush and floss. Specifically, data shows that electric toothbrush users have healthier gums and less tooth decay than people who use manual toothbrushes.
Having trouble telling all the similar-looking electric toothbrushes apart, and deciding what’s the best electric toothbrush for you? That’s where Essentials comes in to help — we found the best toothbrushes, waterpiks and more at the best prices.
Top products in this article:
High-end smart electric toothbrush deal: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $300 (reduced from $330)
Our best-selling electric toothbrush: Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush, $30 (reduced from $40)
Best budget Waterpik: Waterpik cordless water flosser, $35 (reduced from $40)
We found the best electric toothbrushes you can buy right now from top-rated brands such as Philips Sonicare, Oral-B and more. And there’s no need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to get your teeth their best and whitest — these reviewer-loved dental care items are already on sale.
These highly-rated toothbrushes include top-of-the-line functions that will make your dentist smile. We’re talking Bluetooth functionality (so your toothbrush can tell you what you’re doing wrong), sensors to protect your gums and sonic vibrations. There’s even a toothbrush that flosses while it cleans.
The American Dental Association says swapping out your toothbrush (or toothbrush head) every new season is essential. So start off summer 2022 right and upgrade your toothbrush now.
Keep scrolling to shop the best electric toothbrushes that are on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. And don’t forget to floss! We’ve also found the best water flossers from Waterpik and beyond.
Shop the best electric toothbrushes from Philips Sonicare, Oral-B and more for kids and adults.
This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. The Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.
The Sonicare DiamondClean 9750 is available in two colors. Both are currently on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $300 (reduced from $330)
An Amazon customer who purchased the Philips One by Sonicare called the rechargeable toothbrush a “nice, affordable alternative to some of the more expensive electric toothbrushes out there.”
“It is lightweight, and super easy to use,” the reviewer said. “It has a built-in timer, which helped make me more conscious of brushing my teeth for the recommended length of time. I feel that it works effectively at cleaning my teeth. The charge on the battery lasts for quite a while, as well. I don’t have to charge it super often, but when I do, it’s very easy to do via the USB cable.”
The Philips One by Sonicare is available on Amazon in two colors.
Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (rechargeable), $30 (reduced from $40)
The Philips One electric toothbrush also comes in a less-expensive, AAA-battery-powered version. It’s available in four bright colors, an important detail if you’ve got a family — and, more specifically, a family of look-alike toothbrushes that sit by the bathroom sink.
Philips One by Sonicare rechargeable toothbrush (AAA battery), $20 (reduced from $25)
Looking for an electric toothbrush that does more than just brush? The Oral-B Genius 8000 will actually tell you how well you’re brushing. Use the Oral-B app, and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits.
The electric toothbrush features six modes, including ones that focus on gum care and teeth whitening. It comes with three brush heads, a charger and a travel case.
The Oral-B Genius 8000 is available in five colors: white, black, purple, pink and rose gold. Prices vary by color.
Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush, $133 and up (reduced from $180)
Waterpik makes more than just water flossers. The dental-care brand also makes flossing toothbrushes. This toothbrush combines brushing and water-flossing action. You can brush, water-floss — or do both at the same time. “This thing does everything I’ve wanted to do in my mouth,” wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Waterpik flossing toothbrush. “But the water flosser works great with low … speeds and the brushing unit has a low and high speed as well so far very easy to use and maintain.”
The dental device has 10 water-flossing pressure settings, and includes one compact brush head, one full-size brush head, two brush-head covers and a deluxe toothbrush travel case. It’s no longer on sale, but this 4.6-star-rated flossing brush is still a great pick.
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 professional flossing toothbrush, $179
This adorable electric toothbrush is designed with kids in mind. The U-shaped toothbrush head is made of silicone, and promises 360-degree cleaning. The electric toothbrush features three different brushing modes and a timer to keep track of brush time.
“My three-year-old daughter and five-year-old son love them! Stick them in their mouth (with) the toothpaste and it auto shuts off when done. Easy charge port in the back, and water-resistant closure. Get these for littles that don’t like to brush,” wrote an Amazon customer.
Kids U-shaped electric toothbrush, $34 (reduced from $37)
According to the Journal of Dental Research, people who floss regularly have less gum disease, fewer cavities and lose fewer teeth than those who do not. Upgrade your twice-daily brush and add a water flosser to your routine.
Shop these top-rated water flossers for kids and adults, including some from Waterpik.
This cordless, water-flossing device claims to remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and that it is up to 50% more effective than flossing with string floss.
The Waterpik cordless water flosser features two pressure settings, and a liquid chamber that can hold up to 5 ounces of water for up to 30 seconds of flossing time. The dental device includes two flossing tips and three AA batteries.
Waterpik cordless water flosser, $35 (reduced from $40)
This cordless water flosser has become a travel essential for some Amazon customers. It’s not currently on sale anymore, but is a great pick.
“The reservoir may not be the largest, but this is the best travel flosser I’ve found. Strong stream. I take it on international trips and don’t worry about carrying the charger (usually) or needing to carry an electrical converter,” wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser.
Smile Direct Club cordless water flosser, $34
This colorful Waterpik device is designed for children. It includes an orthodontic tip for braces, one classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels, so your children can decorate their flossers. The water flosser features three pressure settings.
Waterpik water flosser for kids, $51 (regularly $60)
Now’s a great time to be shopping for a teeth whitening kit: Amazon has the top-rated Crest 3D Whitestrips on sale now.
Why wait until Amazon Prime Day to give yourself a sparkling smile? This pack of 40 Crest Whitestrips — that’s 20 treatments in total — promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it’s safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $35 (reduced from $55)
Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don’t have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
First published on April 27, 2022 / 6:24 PM
The father of the fallen officer recently retired from the same department, the Detroit police chief said.
Vincent Simmons, now 70, made the accusation in a civil rights lawsuit filed in federal court.
Of the 10 most-visited national parks of 2021, four now have indoor mask requirements.
The oldest victim was 88-year-old Stephen Straus. His niece said her uncle still went to work every day, calling him a “gentle soul”.
Dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” the Georgia Guidestones bears a 10-part message in eight different languages with guidance for living in an “age of reason.”
The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products from the market.
Fed officials were concerned at last month’s meeting that consumers were starting to expect higher inflation in a self-perpetuating cycle.
However, bank’s research team puts odds of the global GDP falling for two consecutive quarters at 40% in 2022.
Borrowers who qualify for existing federal student loan forgiveness programs could see fewer hurdles and less paperwork.
Investors are monitoring economic data for clues on inflation trajectory, with eye on Friday release of June employment numbers.
The agreement comes one day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order banning Juul’s products from the market.
Fed officials were concerned at last month’s meeting that consumers were starting to expect higher inflation in a self-perpetuating cycle.
More than 30 junior ministers and ministerial aides have resigned so far.
Borrowers who qualify for existing federal student loan forgiveness programs could see fewer hurdles and less paperwork.
Bedingfield has played a key role in President Biden’s campaign and administration.
Dr. Karen Onel, pediatric rheumatology chief, explains symptoms of stiffness and joint swelling to look for in children.
Of the 10 most-visited national parks of 2021, four now have indoor mask requirements.
There is no universal clinical definition for long COVID, but there are more than 200 symptoms associated with it.
Nearly one in five COVID patients will experience long-haul symptoms that can last months or even years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jericka Duncan spoke with a woman who says she lost her job because of long COVID and has struggled to get benefits.
After the results were first released in April, Veru asked the FDA for emergency use authorization of sabizabulin.
More than 30 junior ministers and ministerial aides have resigned so far.
Two more victims were found Wednesday as efforts to locate missing people continued in the aftermath of last weekend’s deadly avalanche.
One governor accused Russian forces of scorched-earth tactics, “burning down and destroying everything on their way.”
The tedious process of identification continues, but some families have already confirmed their losses.
Questions about the security strategy of Mexico’s president have mounted since two Jesuit priests were murdered last month.
Hussle was fatally shot outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles in March 2019.
“CBS Mornings” speaks with the seven-time Grammy Award-winning band Coldplay about the implementation of new technology that helps deaf concert-goers enjoy their music.
The 74-year-old musician was performing in Clarkston, Michigan, when he collapsed.
Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her role starring in the revival of “Into The Woods” on Broadway. She speaks on the healing power of the show and its important messages.
Dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov sits down with Anthony Mason to discuss his role in “The Cherry Orchard” at Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. He also voices his opinion on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Also, David Pogue meets the creators of Marcel the Shell, an animated character who stars in the film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
The first company to deliver an all-electric truck to customers has faced a recent stock plunge that has some questioning if it can avoid bankruptcy. CBS News senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
Digital asset brokerage company Voyager Digital is the latest casualty of the cryptocurrency meltdown. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green to discuss what this means for investors.
Visits to counseling centers, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics and cosmetic surgery clinics will also be erased from users’ location histories.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has issued an order for Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, citing a pattern of surreptitious data storage and access. The FCC gave Apple and Google until July 8 to respond. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins anchors Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste to explain the controversy.
Tech companies are facing numerous questions on whether they will cooperate with law enforcement officials who may seek to prosecute abortions where the procedure is now banned. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has more on the pressures these companies are facing, including from their own employees.
The spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including hops, fruit trees and native trees.
The low-cost CAPSTONE is a pathfinder to test an unusual lunar orbit for NASA’s Artemis moon program.
The United Nations has warned that extinctions are accelerating worldwide and at least a million species could disappear.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday limiting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to strictly regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants makes the effort to counter climate change much more difficult. In this “CBS Sunday Morning” video essay, writer and narrator Robert Krulwich explains why rising levels of carbon dioxide in our air since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution pose an existential threat to us and our planet. Based on the work of Aatish Bhatia. Animation directed and designed by Nate Milton. Music by Buck St. Thomas.
State officials said Greenidge Generation’s mine is a threat to New York’s climate goals. A Greenidge spokesperson says, “It simply would not.”
The father of the fallen officer recently retired from the same department, the Detroit police chief said.
The oldest victim was 88-year-old Stephen Straus. His niece said her uncle still went to work every day, calling him a “gentle soul”.
Dubbed “America’s Stonehenge,” the Georgia Guidestones bears a 10-part message in eight different languages with guidance for living in an “age of reason.”
Harris pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and a traveling for illicit sex with minors charge in February.
An Uvalde officer had the gunman in his sight before the shooter entered a school and killed 21 people, according to a new report. The officer asked a supervisor for permission to shoot, but never received it. Janet Shamlian reports.
Advanced Space flight controllers report the small spacecraft is “happy and healthy,” two days after losing contact.
The low-cost CAPSTONE is a pathfinder to test an unusual lunar orbit for NASA’s Artemis moon program.
New infrared sensor technology is designed to improve detection of ballistic and hypersonic weapons.
The SES-22 relay station is the first of six new satellites that will deliver TV, radio and data across the U.S.
“Seeing the Earth from the outside … it really puts things into perspective,” Katya Echazarreta said.
Concerts are back on track, with rock, heavy metal, country and hip hop artists returning to live performances.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Looking for something fresh to watch? Here are the top films available on the streaming platform.
If you work in one of these industries, you already know the risks.
As abortion-rights activists mourned the end of an era, anti-abortion advocates celebrated a long-fought victory.
According to the Texas Tribune, many customers in the state are paying at least 50% more for electricity than they did this time last year. Mitchell Ferman, an energy and economy reporter for the Texas Tribune, joins CBS News’ Lana Zak to talk about why natural gas is driving up electric bills in Texas.
A grand jury in Georgia is seeking to compel seven allies of former President Trump to testify in the investigation into his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tia Mitchell joins “Red and Blue” to discuss the subpoenas.
The House January 6 committee will hear testimony Friday from former White house counsel Pat Cipollone. Lawmakers subpoenaed him last week after bombshell testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News’ Lana Zak to discuss that plus plans for the committee’s next public hearing July 12.
Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community’s Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News’ Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
As the people of Highland Park, Illinois, mourn and seek to recover from Monday’s attack on the Fourth of July parade, we are learning more about the victims. CBS News’ Adriana Diaz has some of their stories, and an update on a young boy who lost both of his parents in the shooting.
Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Best electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022 – CBS News
Watch CBS News