Why traders want to buy billions of Shiba Inu coins? – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Shiba Inu remains a favorite cryptocurrency holding among large wallet investors on the Ethereum blockchain. Despite the recent crypto meltdown, traders continue to scoop up SHIB coins.

Despite the recent crypto bloodbath, Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization are relatively expensive for an investor to accumulate. For the same amount of capital deployed, an investor can snatch billions of Shiba Inu tokens across exchanges, instead of double or three-digit holdings in any other cryptocurrency.

Experts at Bloomberg argue that Shiba Inu’s decimals are the “best marketing thing you could ever do” for a cryptocurrency project. For an Ethereum-based token, eighteen decimals are far from ideal.

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and new cryptocurrencies with relatively smaller market capitalization have ventured into bizarre territory. Buying one Shiba Inu coin costs a trader $0.00000822, at the time of writing, while one Dogecoin fetches less than one cent.

Experts argue that retail traders typically love penny stocks and dream of huge returns. A jump from less than a cent to $1 could imply your initial capital multiplies. Interestingly, about $50 can fetch a trader a million Shiba Inu coins, making it the penny crypto token for the community.

Halsey Minor, executive chairman of Public Mint, was quoted as saying:

You see with a lot of these meme coins, such as Doge and Shiba, retail investors are plowing money into them because they look cheap. There’s a psychological element here, in many cases, where people think, oh, a whole Bitcoin is $65,000, but one Dogecoin is only 25 cents.

ShibArmy, the community of Shiba Inu holders, is now stronger with the addition of 40,000 new traders. Recent data puts Shiba Inu holder count at 1,181,649, that is 40,000 higher than the number at the end of April 2022.

As Shiba Inu coins continue to be burned, meaning there is a reduction in the circulating supply, it has fueled a bullish sentiment among investors, and demand for the meme coin is supplemented. New ShibArmy members have scooped up Shiba Inu through the recent dip.

Shiba Inu coin’s official Twitter handle announced the release of locked rewards in the archived section of ShibaSwap. ShibArmy can claim the rewards hitting a single buttom after heading to the “Woof” page for Archives.

Burn Portal Rewards are still in the process according to the official announcement.

#ShibaSwap Update:

Locked rewards in the Archived section have been released! All claimable with one button! Head to the "Woof" page for the Archives!

Also coming up, but still in process are the Burn Portal Rewards and the fix to the Ryoshi Vision Rewards for staking xSHIB.

Valdrin Tahiri, a crypto analyst, evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and noted that SHIB has decreased consistently after hitting its all-time high of $0.00008616 nearly a year ago. The meme coin is currently 90% away from its all-time high and analysts have identified bullish divergences in the Shiba Inu price chart.

Tahiri has observed a considerable bullish divergence in the daily RSI. In order to confirm the bullish divergence, RSI needs to move above 37 (represented by the white line on the chart), between the two divergences.

If the Shiba Inu price breaks out of its short-term descending resistance line, it could resume its climb to $0.000017.



SHIB-USD price chart

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the price trend of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu’s competitor and a leading meme coin. Analysts believe Dogecoin price is at a make-or-break point and currently trading in a lucrative area. For more information, watch this video:



Shiba Inu price is struggling to make headway in a stale market with mild volatility. If Bitcoin cooperates, investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 20% run-up to $0.0000130.

Dogecoin is consolidating within a range, which seems to have formed a smaller range of its own. Regardless of the coil up, DOGE is at an inflection point, suggesting its next move could be volatile.

Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From Jun 18 to 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.

Tezos price has seen an 83% decline since the all-time highs at $9.14 back in October 2021. The bearish strength is prevalent within the technicals, as the bulls have been unable to retrace at least 50% of each subsequent decline.

Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.

