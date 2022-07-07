Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage – Aaj News

Ads

Meta’s suite of apps including Facebook, Instagram and messaging app Whatsapp were hit by an outage on Tuesday impacting several users who reported the development, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.pk.

The services were later restored. The issue affecting the services could not be immediately confirmed.

The story was originally published in Business Recorder on June 7, 2022.

