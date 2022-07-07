Star Wars 'remake': Original trilogy's key scenes being 'reconstructed' for Disney Plus – Express

Ads

The latest Star Wars project – Obi-Wan Kenobi – on Disney Plus just came to an end. Now, fans are excited to dive back into the world of a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.

The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett recently expanded on the Disney series by being set just after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi). But a new project is said to take place during the original trilogy, with some remade scenes.

The leaked information comes directly from Mike Zeroh, a YouTuber who frequently posts information about the future of the Star Wars franchise.

As always, plans, reports and leaks can change, so take Zeroh’s information with a large grain of salt.

With that said, the Disney leaker has claimed a “new Star Wars” project is on its way to Disney Plus in the near future.

He said: “[Disney boss] Bob Chapek is said to be pursuing … a big change from the original trilogy movies.”



Zeroh claims the House of Mouse is keen to “re-film some key scenes from the original trilogy for a brand new Star Wars project”.

He added: “It is going to take place during the original trilogy movies and just after.”

The leaker added that this new project will “give fans glimpses of events that took place during the original trilogy films as well as after Return of the Jedi”.

These plans come from Disney executives, Zeroh went on, that have “big plans” for the future of the Star Wars series that fans will love.

In particular, he said these remade scenes will have to do with the legendary Battle of Yavin.

READ MORE: Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy ‘in talks with Stranger Things star’





The Battle of Yavin is the legendary event shown in A New Hope where Luke Skywalker destroyed the original Death Star.

These new scenes will likely show different sides of the battle from other X-Wing fighter pilots.

These reported scene remakes will also likely give the explosion of the Death Star some added special effects to the event.

Zeroh went on: “This is a great opportunity to go all out with these battles, and to give fans a modernised versions of both the explosions of Death Star one and Death Star two.

Fans know Disney are not above recreating some scenes from their older movies.

In The Rise of Skywalker, both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher were given the de-ageing treatment when they were shown training with their lightsabers.

Luke has since arrived in The Mandalorian a few times with a younger look to explore his story further.

Even in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest series from Lucasfilm, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen explored some lost scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker during the events of Attack of the Clones.

The next Star Wars series to hit the small screen is Andor.

The TV show follows the journey of noted rebel Cassian Andor – who featured prominently in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Disney is set to explore the beginning of the character’s journey long before he kickstarted the destruction of the Death Star.

The Star Wars franchise is available to watch on Disney Plus now.

source