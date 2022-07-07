38 Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12 – Entertainment Tonight

Ads

If you’ve had your eyes set on July 12 for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to start, you’re in luck because Amazon is getting a head start on one of the best shopping events of the year. With over 5,000 early Prime Day deals discounting customer-loved products, you can start saving on home essentials, electronics, fashion, beauty, and so much more.

Shop Early Prime Day Deals

Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day savings event, Amazon dropped Black Friday-level Prime Day deals. Some of these early Prime Day deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to test it out before Prime Day 2022 officially starts and still have access to the huge sale come July 12 and 13.

Whether you’re looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings for the summer, we’ve found an early Prime Day deal for it. We’ll be updating this story regularly as Amazon is set to drop more deals in the lead-up to Prime Day. Below, shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals available right now.

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

Get $75 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you’re enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don’t have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.

The Beats Studio3 Headphone’s Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you’re listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it’s easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits you.

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears — even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don’t need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device’s sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this summer, there are hundreds of early Amazon Prime Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

Place your outdoor security camera wherever you need it for full home security coverage with features like two-year battery life, two-way audio, infrared night video, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price.

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

This blender’s dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze.

Keep your bedroom nice and cool during the summer heat with this portable air conditioner, which also has dehumidifying features.

Use the GE Convection Toaster Oven to start prepping your favorite meals (or try out that recipe you’ve had bookmarked for the past few months).

Keep your seasonal allergies from mucking up your summer with this air purifier that removes smoke, odor, dust, mold and other allergens.

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the early Prime Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child’s room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.

Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early Prime Day deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.

Add the Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit to your outdoor space. This weather-resistant security camera kit includes an outdoor Blink camera and a free Blink Mini.

The Amazon Luna Controller automatically connects to Bluetooth-compatible devices, so you can easily play your favorite games on your Amazon Fire TV and switch to your PC.

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, lets you play music, turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Check out early sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretch fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.

Ads

Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

Levi’s didn’t just invent the blue jean — they also invented the first-ever jean shorts. Score the iconic style, now with a waist-defining high rise, for summer.



Try a fun tropical print swimsuit this summer.

Stay cool while you exercise in the summer heat.

Lightweight button-down shirts are perfect for the summer months. Wear it with a casual pair of shorts to your next beach vacation or dress it up with some khakis and grab some dinner.

Everyone needs a cute summery crop top to include on their summer vacation packing list.

These capri leggings from Amazon Essentials are great for all your warm-weather workouts.

Whether you’re looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

The Casper Sleep Element Mattress combines both softness and support for your body. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products.

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is “engineered based on customer feedback” for relief where customers need it the most.

Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It’s designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won’t build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

5-Layers of premium foam provide luxurious comfort with contouring pressure for support and breathability.

The perfect balance of support and comfort, this Leesa mattress combines foam and springs to target and relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders, and back.

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies.

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won’t lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

Get the deep sleep you’ve always dreamed about with this 12″ medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.

If you prefer a classic spring mattress to the new advances of memory foam, don’t miss out on this hybrid mattress, which uses a combination of both spring and foam for medium-firm comfort. Grab it now for a new low price.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We’ve Found on TikTok

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

Shop the 20 Best Summer Dresses Under $45

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

™ & © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. All Rights Reserved.

source