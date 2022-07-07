Daily deals April 28: $559 2022 iPad Air 5, $329 Apple Watch Series 7, $499 Acer Predator XB3 32-inch Monitor, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Thursday’s best deals include savings on Apple products like the most recent iPad Air, the Apple Watch Series 7, and a massive monitor for epic gaming. Also check out discounts on other TV, smartwatch, and audio goodies.

Every day, we make it our mission to find the best possible deals on Apple products, smartphones, smart TVs, and other gear to help you save as much money as possible. If an item is out of stock, you may still be able to order it for delivery at a later date. Many of the discounts are likely to expire soon, though, so act fast.

We take all the deals we find, curate them into one handy post, and have it ready for you each day to peruse. Keep coming back each day, including the weekends, as we serve up juicy discounts each and every day.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Wednesday's best deals include $500 off Deebot robot vacuum and mop, 31% off Bowflex PR3000 home gym, a $319 Dell 27-inch 4K monitor, and much more.

StackCommerce has reissued its 88% price drop on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license, marking the return of the lowest price on record.

Save $200 instantly on the upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Max chip. Units are in stock with free expedited shipping.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the M2 chip, but it may not be enough to tempt potential buyers away from a purchase of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how the smaller MacBook Pro models compare.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

Apple seeds AirPods beta firmware update to registered developers

Apple working on 'extreme sports' Apple Watch with bigger screen, rugged case

How to manage camera and microphone permissions on iPhone and iPad

The best robot vacuums for your money in July 2022

Ubisoft's 'The Division: Resurgence' coming to iOS soon

Compared: Apple Studio Display vs LG UltraFine 5K Display

watchOS 9 developer beta 3 now available for testers

Third tvOS 16 developer beta has been released to testers

Wednesday's best deals include $500 off Deebot robot vacuum and mop, 31% off Bowflex PR3000 home gym, a $319 Dell 27-inch 4K monitor, and much more.

StackCommerce has reissued its 88% price drop on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license, marking the return of the lowest price on record.

Save $200 instantly on the upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 Max chip. Units are in stock with free expedited shipping.

The Studio Display and LG UltraFine 5K Display occupy similar places in the market, but Apple's monitor costs $300 more. We've got both monitors in our studio to help you decide which is best for you.

With the launch of macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing more focus to gaming on the Mac. Here are some ways that gamers will benefit with the launch of Apple's new operating system.

Apple has introduced Nintendo controller support in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16, so it is now possible to pair Joy-Cons to your devices. Here's how.

Your iPhone, iPad, and Mac all have a free password manager made by Apple called iCloud Keychain. Here's how to use it, set up two-factor authentication, and never have to remember a password again.

Earwax is nasty. Compound that with dirt and debris, and AirPods can get filthy in a hurry. This tool makes it easier than ever to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or other in-ear earbuds safely.

Gamevice makes controllers that clip onto an iPhone or iPad to transform them into portable gaming consoles, but their clunky design leaves space for improvement.

The Lululook Foldable Magnetic Stand for iPad offers a more versatile option thanks to its two-hinge design, but while it improves usability in some ways, it takes away in others.

Huion's Kamvas Pro 24(4K) is a big-screen graphics tablet that promises a lot to digital artists at a reasonable price. Here's what one artist thinks about the creation tool.

Harber's Leather Desk Mat is a Mac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.

App icons come, icons go, and around the time of iOS 7 app icons also got radically reworked. "The iOS App Icon Book" is an utterly gorgeous celebration of the art of the app icon.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source