Ginga Finance Activates the First $BNB Mixer on Binance Smart Chain – BeInCrypto

Ginga Finance, a project bringing the best of cryptocurrency decentralization and Manga, launched the $BNB Mixer DApp on December 7, 2021.

The $BNB Mixer dApp is one of Ginga Finance’s first core features. It is deployed on the transparent and public smart contract platform, Binance Smart Chain. However, as you may know, the public blockchain is transparent. Third-party users can track transactions between wallet addresses. Advanced analytics can also decrypt the identities behind the sending or the receiving wallet addresses.

The Mixer utility breaks the link between the source and destination wallet addresses and makes it impossible to track on-chain transactions. It will thus enhance their user’s privacy and help prevent possible harm from peeping eyes.

Go to the website.

For now, the Mixer is only available on the BSC network. We do have plans to expand the service to other Blockchains in the near future.

The system is secure and we do not log the activities. A randomized mixer service fee between 1% to 1.5% is deducted from each transaction. The nature of randomized fees further enhances the privacy of the transaction

The $BNB Mixer app protects users’ privacy by making it harder for third parties to track their transactions. The Mixer app doesn’t log the activities of the end-user.

The fees collected will be used for buying back $GIN tokens which will then be burnt. The burning will increase the scarcity of $GIN tokens and increase their value.

The project emphasizes security and privacy. The smart contract has been audited by Solid Group.

Ginga Finance has a $BUSD reward program for holders with over 250,000 $GIN tokens. Holders who qualify receive 6 percent of all buy or sell transaction fees in $BUSD every hour, volume-dependent.

$GIN is available on PancakeSwap and Hotbit. It will also be listed on more exchanges in 2022. There are already more than 3,000 $GIN holders and the project will introduce an NFT collection in the first half of 2022.

Ginga Finance is a combination of the unique properties of decentralization cryptocurrency and manga. Originally, Ginga – the shooting star “GIN”, a ticker symbol adopted by Ginga Finance, was a popular manga series published weekly by Shueisha from 1983 to 1987 in Japan. Ginga received the 1987 Shogakukan Manga Award for best shōnen series and was licensed by Manga Planet in 2020 in North America.

For more information go to the Website | Socials | Song | Contract Address.

