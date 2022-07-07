DACA, Undocumented Immigrants, and Mixed Status Families | Representative Ruben Gallego – Congressman Ruben Gallego

Ads

Economic Impact Payments (AKA ‘Stimulus Checks’)

A work-authorized Social Security number (SSN) is required to qualify for an economic impact payment (EIP). This means individuals with Individual Tax Identification Numbers (ITIN) do not qualify on their own. The first EIP of up to $1,200 per person was originally not issued to mixed-status families (meaning families were one spouse has a SSN but the other has an ITIN), unless one of the spouses was in the military. In December 2020, the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020 changed this requirement. If you are married and file jointly you can claim the first EIP for the spouse with a work-authorized SSN and qualifying children with SSNs by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 taxes.

The second EIP of up to $600 per person was distributed to SSN holders in mixed-status families. If you did not receive this payment but believe you are eligible you can also claim it through the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 taxes.

The third EIP of up to $1,400 per person is currently being distributed, including to valid SSN holders who are part of a mixed-status family. Unlike with the first two payments, families can receive a payment for a qualifying dependent with a valid SSN, even if neither spouse has an SSN.

For all three payments, if one spouse is an active member of the U.S. Armed Forces, both spouses will receive the payment even if only one has an SSN.

Unemployment Insurance

Immigrants who are lawfully present and work authorized are eligible for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Noncitizens who lack work authorization or who were not “authorized” to work while they were working are ineligible.

Public Charge

Neither the economic impact payments nor the unemployment insurance will count for public charge purposes. However, having a low income or having a poor history of employment can be used as negative factors.

