Google Ads Rolls Out Diagnostic Insights – Search Engine Journal

Google is now informing advertisers about diagnostic issues that may be adversely affecting campaign performance.

Google Ads is rolling out a new data set to the Insights page highlighting any issues found during diagnostic checks.

Diagnostic insights will help you identify problems preventing campaigns from showing, causing low engagement, making it hard to measure conversions, and more.

This data can be found on the Insights and Overview page for Performance Max campaigns, allowing you to troubleshoot issues as soon as they’re detected.

Google Ads will provide a detailed breakdown of the following insights:

Tailored recommendations will take the guesswork out of fixing the issues Google finds, so you can get your campaign back to performing optimally in no time.

Diagnostic insights in Google Ads were previewed in May with an announcement they’d be rolling out soon. Two months later, the launch is now underway.

Diagnostic insights only show when a campaign has not received traffic or conversions.

If your campaign is running and people are seeing the ads and clicking on them, then there will be no diagnostic issues to report.

Keep in mind Google hasn’t given everyone access to the Insights page yet, as it’s currently in beta.

Google is gradually rolling out each insight type to randomly chosen people, which means you may have the Insights page with limited data.

Currently, diagnostic insights are available for Performance Max campaigns. The new dataset will expand to other campaign types over the next few months.

