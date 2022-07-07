Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 4313 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Defense World

Ads

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 14.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.39. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

