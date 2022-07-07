Disney Elevates Kristen Finney to EVP Content Curation for International Group – Hollywood Reporter

Ads

The executive will manage content strategy in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific and India.

By J. Clara Chan

Disney has promoted Kristen Finney to the newly created role of executive vp content creation for the company’s international group.

The executive was most recently the executive vp for content distribution strategy and development within Disney’s direct-to-consumer division on the platform distribution team. In her new role, Finney will lead content strategy across Disney’s four international regions — EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Latin America, the Asia Pacific and India — and evaluate content needs for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Star and Star+ in those regions.

Finney will report up to Rebecca Campbell, the chair of Disney’s international content and operations group. “Kristen has a proven track record of delivering successful content strategies. This expertise, combined with her skillful ability to build and lead innovative teams, makes her the perfect candidate for this important new role,” Campbell said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe,” Finney added.

Finney’s promotion comes a few months after Disney began streamlining its international content business by creating one division under the leadership of Campbell, who reports up to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Though the international market — and particularly subscribers in India — have helped boost the company’s overall subscriber count, the recent loss of cricket streaming rights may contribute to a slowdown in growth. As a result, some analysts expect Disney to reduce its goal of hitting more than 230 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024.

