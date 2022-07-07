Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jun 27th, 2022

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,584.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

source