Coinbase's Cesare Fracassi Blames Crypto Crash on Macro Events – Business 2 Community

The Chief Economist of the Coinbase Institute, Cesare Fracassi, just shared his two cents on the overall state of the crypto market in a blog post published yesterday in which he blamed macro factors primarily for the decline that digital assets have experienced lately.

According to Fracassi, the last 5 years have been good for cryptocurrencies due to the rising popularity of the web3 an increased interest from both retail and institutional investors.

However, since the pandemic started, the directional performance of cryptocurrencies has gotten more correlated to that of the financial markets as a whole as market participants expect that digital assets will progressively become “more and more intertwined with the rest of the financial system”.

Fracassi concludes that at least two-thirds of the decline that cryptos have experienced this year can be attributed to a deterioration in the macro backdrop while the remaining one-third might be caused by a “weakening of the outlook for cryptocurrencies”.

At the moment, the economist believes that crypto assets share similar profiles to “oil commodity prices and technology stocks”.

Meanwhile, in regards to the market’s outlook, Fracassi resorts to the efficient market hypothesis, which theorizes that asset prices reflect the market’s expectations for that asset in the future.

Therefore, it appears to be evident that the market’s outlook for crypto has deteriorated and, according to Coinbase’s top economist, “only changes in the outlook of the crypto industry relative to what is already expected will bring changes to prices”.

Macroeconomic conditions have shifted this year as inflation in multiple developed countries has been spiking to the highest level in years. In response, major central banks have adopted increasingly hawkish actions to keep prices at bay including interest rate hikes.

The US Federal Reserve has been the most aggressive at the moment as it approved a 75 basis points increase last month – the highest one-off hike in 28 years.

In addition, the Chairman of the central bank, Jerome Powell, has told the public that they expect to hike interest rates in every subsequent meeting in 2022. Moreover, the Fed is also contemplating the idea of descaling its multi-trillion balance sheet for the first time since the pandemic started.

Higher interest rates have a direct impact on the valuation of all assets and riskier assets tend to be impacted the most. Therefore, the Fed’s rate hikes partially explain why the price of cryptos has fallen so sharply.

On the other hand, incidents such as the debacle of the Terra ecosystem and its flagship tokens UST and LUNA have also undermined the public’s trust in one of the cornerstones of the market – stablecoins.

Cesare Fracassi joined Coinbase in April this year after spending 13 years as part of the staff of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas. He is currently the Director of the Blockchain Initiative at that institution and has been serving in that role for over 4 years.

This department of the university focuses on assisting students in their research efforts and aims to produce materials that can help businesses, policymakers, and the media in better understanding this innovative technology.

The Coinbase Institute is an organization that produces evidence-based research about web3 and that seeks to increase awareness about the benefits and practical applications of web3.

Fracassi’s strong background and expertise in the crypto field make his opinions relevant and helpful for investors who are struggling to navigate the troubled waters of this up-and-coming market at the moment.

