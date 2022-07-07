How to clear Google Chrome cache and cookies; keep browsing history secret – HT Tech

Ads

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Most of us are on Google Chrome browser. It is something that we use most of the time while surfing the Internet. However, continuous browsing leads to data accumulation, and it slows down the gadget as well as browser loading time. The internet browser becomes bloated as some of the data gets stored from the websites that you might not even be visiting anymore. Then there is the problem of keeping your browsing history secret in case someone else logs onto your phone, computer or laptop and you don’t want them to see what you have been doing on the Internet. All of these things can be removed with just a click. This will also keep your web browser lean and mean and running efficiently. In this article, we will tell you how to clear Google Chrome browser cache and cookies and don’t worry, it will not take long.

The steps to clear cookies and cache differ slightly depending on the type of device. But these simple and easy steps to clear data on Google’s Chrome browser are applicable on most of the phones. Check out the steps below.

Open Google Chrome in your phone or laptop and tap on the three dots or ‘More’ in the top right corner of the browser.

Click on History and then head to Clear browsing data. Alternatively, you can also access this in the Chrome Settings menu, by going to Privacy and Security.

Google Chrome comes with Basic and Advanced settings for clearing your Browsing history, Cookies, site data, Cached images and files. You can either clear the entire data in one go or select a specified time range like the past 24 hours or up to the last four weeks to clear history.

You can also select to delete data like saved passwords, autofill form data and Site settings from the browsing history one by one.

Once done, tap on ‘Clear’ and all the cookies and cache will be deleted based on your preferences without any other prompts.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71657100424338

source