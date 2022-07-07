Nothing Phone (1) launch date may have been revealed by Carl Lei – gizmochina

Ads

Over the last couple of days, Nothing has been in the headlines often for its upcoming smartphone. While we’ve covered various rumors and reports regarding the device, it seems the latest information has possibly revealed its launch date.

Hey @getpeid when will nothing phone (1) launch?

— Saran Bharathi A (@Sarann_18) May 4, 2022

The news regarding the Nothing Phone (1) launch arrives from none other than Carl Pei himself, the founder of the company. As of right now, the brand has yet to reveal any finer details regarding the smartphone or its launch. However, the senior executive of the firm has possibly confirmed the Phone (1)’s launch date. A Twitter user had asked Pei regarding the launch date for the company’s first handset. In response to this, Carl responded with a cryptic text of “6/9 at 4:20.”

At the moment, it is unclear what these figures stands for, but its believed to be the launch date for the handset. Going by the US date format, the smartphone may launch on 9th June 2022. In other words, it could be a summer launch event. Carl Pei has been known to create hype for upcoming products, so we can expect a similar treatment for the Nothing Phone (1).



Talking about the smartphone itself, the Phone (1) is believed to run on Android 12 OS based Nothing OS launcher. Furthermore, the device may sport a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is rumored to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will reportedly also feature a 50 megapixel triple camera setup and a large 4,500mAh battery pack as well.

RELATED:

Ads

source