Mac Jones was showing off his deep ball on Instagram in a workout video – Patriots Wire

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has clearly focused on improving his deep ball during the 2022 offseason. That’s where he was pushing himself during organized team activities and minicamp. That’s what he seems to be prioritizing during his workouts — at least from what we can see from what his receivers and his quarterback coach are posting to Instagram.

Quarterback coach Jackie Besman, who works under quarterback guru Tom House, posted to Instagram with an update on Jones’ progress. One of the videos showed Jones connecting with receiver Nelson Agholor on a longball. In 2021, Jones didn’t attempt many downfield passes. If he can bring that element to his game in 2022 — and there’s reason to believe he can after impressive deep-ball passing at Alabama — then he could open up the Patriots offense in a big way.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones uncorking the LOOOONG ball‼️🏈🎯@MacJones_10 pic.twitter.com/QypoWPtH3p

— Justin Ramos (@NEPinsider) July 4, 2022

How. Much. Longer. Til. Football. Season. 😭 pic.twitter.com/YT112z9eNl

— Jako Lannhters (@notinnottingham) July 5, 2022

