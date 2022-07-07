AscendEX Lists Walken (WLKN), a Leading 'Walk-to-Earn' Game – Cryptonews

Ads

June 30th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Walken’s token under the trading pair: $WLKN/USDT. Trading begins at 2:00PM UTC on July 1st, 2022. ‘Walken’ is a ‘Walk-to-Earn’ game on Solana where players can convert their daily activity into in-game currency. Using a mobile device or wearable, gamers can easily track their steps and accrue gems, which can be used to upgrade NFT characters (note: 1,000 steps = 1 in-game Gem).

Walken weaves together a unique gaming experience with complementary IRL (“in real life”) components, which has drawn comparisons to STEPN, another popular Solana-based game. When playing Walken, gamers compete using CATthelete(s), the in-game characters. Gamers can use NFT items to upgrade their CATthlete’s speed, strength, and stamina – all in an effort to beat opponents during in-game battles.

With Walken, users have the unique opportunity only web3 can provide; namely, the opportunity to earn real money – in the form of convertible in-game currency – by exercising or by living a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Walken (WLKN) token is a Solana-based (SPL) token that is traded on the Solana blockchain. Walken benefits from Solana’s blazing speed and low transaction fees, it also helps that the Solana ecosystem is home to other, highly successful, P2E games!

Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing over 1.5 million retail and institutional clients globally, through its comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardana, and more . With the new listing of Walken’s token on AscendEX, it opens a new entry point for investors, gamers, and energetic individuals of all stripes to get paid to stay healthy and active!

