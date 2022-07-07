Poland 'Most Anti-NFT Country', Singapore Leads In NFT Searches Globally: Study – ABP Live

Ads

By: Shayak Majumder | 06 Jul 2022 04:57 PM (IST)

NFTs have seen an all-time sales volume of over $7.7 billion. ( Image Source : Getty )

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are slowly gaining traction across the globe as a feasible investment option. While popular NFT collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunk have found support from celebrities and regulators alike, there are several other less-popular (and less-costly) NFT collections that you can explore. As per CoinMarketCap data, NFTs have seen an all-time sales volume of over $7.7 billion, with a total market cap of $1.8 billion at the time of writing. Under this backdrop, finance guide SavingSpot has conducted a study to figure out the interest and sentiment on NFTs around the world.

As per the study, Singapore leads in terms of NFT searches, with 18,717 searches per million residents per month. Hong Kong comes in second, followed by Canada, Iceland, and the US.

The study also looked at the countries where NFTs are liked and disliked the most. Montenegro leads in that segment, with 862 positive posts per 1,000 tweets on NFTs. Bosnia and Herzegovina comes in second with 788, and Luxembourg was ranked third with a count of 781.

NFTs do face a lot of flak on the social media as some people believe NFTs are nothing other than an environment-harming scam. Poland was found to be the “most anti-NFT country,” with 227 negative posts per 1,000 tweets. Nicaragua was ranked second with 226 negative posts, followed by Belize with 193 posts.

Axie Infinity was found to be the “most-searched community NFT” in 112 countries.

For those unaware, NFT is a one-of-a-kind entity that exists on a blockchain. If you own an NFT, you can rest assured no one else in the world can own an NFT with the exact same attributes as the one you have.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

