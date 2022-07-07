Instagram now lets everyone share links in Stories. Here's how to do it – CNET

Ads

The feature was previously limited to verified accounts or people with a certain number of followers.

Now just about anyone on Instagram can add links in Stories. The Facebook-owned company said Wednesday that it’s expanding the capability to more accounts, whereas before it was limited to verified accounts or people with a certain number of followers.

“We’ve heard from the rest of our community that they also want to share things that matter with their friends and family,” Instagram wrote in a blog post. “Whatever you’re into, from cooking to volunteering or shopping, you now have a space to share in Stories — regardless of your account size.”

Here’s how to add links to your stories:

“We’re also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap your link,” Instagram said.

The company also said new accounts and “accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates our Community Guidelines” won’t have access to the Link sticker feature.

