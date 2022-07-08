NASA Awards Contracts for Mission Enabling Services – PR Newswire

Ads

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NASA has awarded the Mission Enabling Services Contract (MESC), which consists of five individual contracts, to four companies to support highly specialized mission-enabling spaceflight and aircraft management services within the Flight Operations Directorate at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The combined maximum potential value of the contracts, including all options and incentives, is $103.4 million. The work will be broken into three segments:

All five contracts begin Oct. 1. Baseline A and B are cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts, each with a two-year base period, a two-year option, followed by a one-year option. The multiple-award IDIQ contracts have an ordering period of five-years, for issuing firm-fixed-price task orders. Both the Baseline B and IDIQ awards were small business set-asides.

The MESC contracts support NASA Johnson and external partners, including other NASA centers, international partners, other government organizations, and affiliate commercial enterprise partners. The agreements may be used to support requirements at other NASA centers in the future.

