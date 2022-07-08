AVer Releases CAM130 Content Camera – TechDecisions

Ads



July 7, 2022 Zachary Comeau

Video collaboration hardware provider AVer is releasing the CAM130 Content Camera, its first conferencing room content camera designed to support the quality sharing of whiteboard or display content in virtual meetings.

Along with it comes an optional wall stand for flexible installation options and different room sizes, the CAM130 Content Camera provides an image of the entire whiteboard and IFP content for remote meeting participants.

The camera features Keystone Correction AI technology, used together with Microsoft Teams, to flatten the view of a whiteboard regardless of the angle. Other intelligent technologies enhance the content when using Microsoft Teams so content such as graphs, charts, or writing in real time are visible for remote workers on the call.

With Microsoft Teams compatibility, the intelligent correction and enhancement features can be applied on both the desktop version of Teams or the app version, according to AVer.

In addition, the CAM130 Content Camera comes with a whiteboard mount that is compatible with all sizes of whiteboards and offers easy use and adjustability, the company says.

In a statement, Carl Havell, director of product marketing for AVer, said the CAM130 Content Camera delivers Microsoft Teams-certified technology for presenters that allows participants to see “through” the presenter for an unobstructed view of the whiteboard.

“Whether you use the CAM130 for brainstorming business ideas, presenting to clients, or teaching in a classroom, the CAM130 Content camera makes sharing whiteboards into video meetings quick and easy,” Harvell said.

The company says the purpose-made content sharing device can be used alongside other AVer USB conferencing cameras.



The guiding principle for the new Uber meeting room redesign was “invisible comfort” to ensure that everyone could maximize productivity.

