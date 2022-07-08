Amazon Prime Day Starts Next Week: Shop The Best Early Deals Now – Men's Health

Ads

Massive sales on fitness equipment, workout clothes, and more.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day is a massive sales event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Usually spanning two days, Prime Day 2021 took place from June 21 to June 22. This year, Amazon announced Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13.

While Prime Day is still a few weeks away, Amazon is already dropping some major doorbusters on home gym equipment, luggage, furniture and basically every and any essential a guy would want. If you’re looking for it, Amazon’s probably got it on sale—with one to two-day shipping times for Prime Members. And given that inflation is at an all time high, now’s the time to save money on duds you’d actually want to buy.

What’s cool is Amazon has already started adding early deals exclusive to Prime Members before the big event. So the mean time, we found some cop-worthy deals to shop now, while supplies last.

Amazon’s Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event, usually during the summer, that spans across the retail giant’s major shopping categories. Prime Day members have access to millions (!!!) of markdowns on some bestselling products like kitchenware, fitness gear, and tech gadgets. For example, Apple’s Air Pods Pro sale on Amazon below $250, and mattress brands like Nectar are already taking $100 off its top-rated memory foam bedding. Last year, Amazon posted more than two million deals in just two days. In other words, if you want something, Amazon is probably selling it at a discount.

It’s official: Prime Day will be held on July 12 and 13. If you’re itching to score some deals before then, Amazon is already holding plenty of discounts across homeware, clothing, and fitness equipment. Closer to the event, watch this space, where we’ll be dropping a bunch of cop-worthy deals.

Well, you can take the hard route and keep hitting refresh on Amazon’s grid-like homepage, or you can check out our site, where we’ll be constantly updating our existing sales roundups on the best fitness, clothing, and home deals for men. Just a reminder: Prime Day is only open to Prime members, so make sure to sign up prior to the event.

