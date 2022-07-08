New Google Home Feed Is Rolling Out – Android Headlines

Ads
Google announced that it was redesigning the Google Home app to be more streamlined. It’s a much-needed change for the app, as people have wanted a less cluttered view feed on the app. Now, according to 9To5Google, the redesigned Google Home feed is rolling out to devices.
UI design can be a tricky thing at times. Designers are charged with the duty of delivering as much content on one screen as possible. However, they also need to avoid cluttering the screen. So, it’s this balancing act of maximizing information without being a strain on the eyes.
If you’re an avid Google Home user, you should be excited about this. It centers around delivering the most important information first and foremost. Also, the company aims to declutter your view.
The previous view shows different items on the screen as cards on a grid. With the new feed, it’s all a vertical scroll. When you open up the app, you’ll see your priority events first. These will be your security notifications and anything else the software deems important.
When it comes to your camera notifications, they will be accompanied by a picture. This is great so you can get an idea of what’s going on. When you tap on the notification, you’ll see additional options to interact with it.
You’ll also see the history of your recent notifications so you can get caught up on what’s going on. These are the core focuses of the news feed, and it delivers this information with a new clutter-free interface.
If you want to make some adjustments to the feed, you’ll be able to access the settings by pressing the button on the top left corner of the screen.
This update is still rolling out, so you’ll need to for it to reach your device. It’s rolling out for both Android and iOS devices, so you should check for any updates over the coming weeks.
