Breaking News – "Bugs Bunny Builders" Breaks Ground July 25 on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max | TheFutonCritic.com – The Futon Critic

It’s Hard Hat Time!

“Bugs Bunny Builders” Breaks Ground July 25 on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max

First-Ever Educational Looney Tunes Series Unlocks Preschoolers’ Wild Imaginations with Building and Design Curriculum

Burbank, CA (June 14, 2022) – Grab those hard hats and fasten that tool belt, a Looney construction crew is heading to town! Bugs Bunny Builders, the first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years, premieres Monday, July 25 at 8:00 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Tuesday, July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max. The series will also premiere globally beginning in LATAM on July 26.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the new preschool series is a first of its kind in Looney Tunes history, combining the wackiness, humor, and slapstick of the iconic characters with a modern Humancentric Learning curriculum. The educational framework will promote children’s fascination with building and design, helping preschoolers cultivate essential skills – including self-expression, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, scientific and mathematical thinking – and emphasizing that if you can imagine it, you can build it!

“Filled with the big ideas and idiosyncratic humor of classic Looney Tunes, we think this will be one of the looniest building shows geared towards preschoolers out there,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “This show will serve as a great entry point for little ones to observe that anything is both possible and hilarious – and with Lola front and center, this is built equally for girls and boys.”

“Like so many of us, Looney Tunes was a predominant part of my childhood. These iconic characters were a major influence on my personal style of comedy that I have applied throughout my career,” said Abe Audish, supervising producer, Bugs Bunny Builders. “It’s an honor to foster the next generation of Looney Tunes fans and offer them a new series that stays true to the core of each character while adding a fresh, modern spin.”

In Bugs Bunny Builders, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew comprised of Daffy, Porky, Tweety, and more familiar Looney faces. Together, the team helps their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with zany building projects. Whether building a thrilling new racetrack or creating an out-of-this-world ice cream sundae, no job is too big or wild for the Looney Builders when they work as a team and utilize their super-looney tools and souped-up vehicles.

The show offers parents the chance to share their favorite Looney Tunes characters with their preschooler while also teaching little ones about the technical, creative, social, and emotional rewards of the building and design process. By watching the Looney Builders imagine, build, and fix their extraordinary creations, girls and boys will be inspired to create their own imaginative builds offscreen.

“It’s no mistake that the block corner is one of the most engaging places in the preschool classroom. It’s where curiosity, creativity, and teamwork meet!” said Dr. Laura Brown, curriculum director at Cartoonito. “Drawing inspiration from children’s passion for building, Bugs Bunny Builders supports understanding of the design thinking process (imagine, build, fix) and inspires viewers to think creatively, work together and manage challenges.”

Looney Tunes veteran actor Eric Bauza returns to voice Bugs, Tweety, and Daffy, and fellow Looney Tunes actor Bob Bergen will voice Porky. Chandni Parekh will make her Looney Tunes character debut as Lola. Additional cast members include Jeff Bergman as Sylvester, Alex Cazares as Petunia Pig, and Fred Tatasciore as Taz, among others. Abe Audish serves as showrunner and supervising producer. Sam Register serves as executive producer.

Meet the Looney Builders below:

· Bugs (Jobs: Crew Co-Leader, Digger; Vehicle: Excavator) – Bugs isn’t the kind of Bunny who’s afraid of getting his hands dirty; rabbits are natural diggers after all. He’s a natural born leader with a knack for improvising and still enjoys a good carrot.

· Lola (Jobs: Crew Co-Leader, Architect, Mover; Vehicle: Bulldozer) – Lola is the perfect mix of dreamer and doer. She’s also the reason The Looney Builders are always in demand. Thanks to Lola’s artistic eye and trusty tablet, everything the Looney Builders build is an instant landmark.

· Daffy (Job: Hauler; Vehicle: Dump Truck) – Daffy is excitable, impulsive, easily distracted, and well… Daffy! Of all the Looney Builders, Daffy is probably the least worried when things go wrong. In fact, he kinda likes it because it makes things more exciting! But when push comes to shove, he can put his bill down and feather up to see the job through.

· Porky (Job: Flattener; Vehicle: Steamroller) – Porky is a reliable, well-meaning perfectionist who wants everything to be “Porky Perfect.” He loves following the rules and thinks from a “safety first” perspective. Porky is also a great listener and always has his crew’s backs.

· Tweety (Job: Lifter; Vehicle: Crane) – Tweety often asks questions to help clarify things, all while being totally adorable! But don’t let his sweet demeanor fool you, Tweety is just as determined as the rest of them. This canary is always looking out for the little guy, has a cute giggle, and really looks up to Bugs and Lola.

· Sylvester (Job: Master Painter; Vehicle: Aerial Lift) – Sylvester is an ornery artist who prefers working alone. He is easily agitated and often keeps to himself. Despite being sthuper confident in his abilities, Sylvester is afraid of heights, which he has to face regularly operating his aerial lift.

· Petunia (Job: Mechanic; Vehicle: Tool Truck) – The Looney Builders’ extraordinary construction vehicles need an extraordinary mechanic. Lucky for them, Petunia Pig is at their vehicle service! Petunia is spunky with an infectious snort-laugh. She is a grease-stained gearhead who enjoys making dramatic entrances and departures.

· Wile E. Coyote (Job: Inventor; Vehicle: Jetpack) – A self-proclaimed super genius, Wile E. Coyote is always inventing the next gadget to help the Looney Builders with their build. He is always serious, often with deadpan delivery, and irritated by many things, including the pesky Road Runner.

· Taz (Job: Demolition; Vehicle: Himself) – If you know Taz, then you know his unique skills aren’t right for every job. But when you need something knocked down, destroyed, or wrecked – he’s the Tasmanian Devil to call!

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About Cartoonito

Cartoonito is the Warner Bros. Discovery preschool programming block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Inspired by Positive Psychology and 21st Century Learning, Cartoonito is based on the proprietary preschool educational framework of Humancentric Learning, which aims to support every child’s humanness by celebrating their unique selves and encouraging them to treat others with compassion, respect and fairness. With a roster of originals actively in development, Cartoonito will offer modern programming that leans into Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic IP that stems from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Mush-Mush & the Mushables, Little Ellen and Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go are among a slate of 20 new series now available. In addition, a portfolio of originals including Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Tom and Jerry Time, new series and specials from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and a collection of projects from bestselling children’s book author Mo Willems will add to thousands of hours of content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s legacy library and global acquisitions.

About Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) is one of the leading producers of animation in the entertainment industry, producing and developing projects for multiple platforms, both domestically and internationally. WBA’s current series include Animaniacs for Hulu, Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batwheels, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Harley Quinn, Jellystone!, Little Ellen, Looney Tunes Cartoons, My Adventures with Superman, Noonan’s, Tiny Toons Looniversity, Tom and Jerry in New York, Velma and Young Justice for HBO Max, DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, ThunderCats Roar for Cartoon Network, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who?, The Tom and Jerry Show and Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! for Boomerang. WBA is also in production on a series of animated longform movie specials for ACME Night, the family programming block on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Programs include Did I Do that to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, Merry Little Batman and an Untitled Looney Tunes Cartoons movie. The studio is currently in production with New Line Cinema on the upcoming original anime feature film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. WBA’s full-length theatrical film, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, was released in summer 2018. As home to the iconic animated characters from the DC, Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes libraries, WBA also produces highly successful animated films – including the DC Universe Movies – for DVD, Blu-ray(R) and digital media. One of the most-honored animation studios in history, WBA has won six Academy Awards(R), 40 Emmy(R) Awards, the George Foster Peabody Award, a BAFTA Children’s Award, an Environmental Media Award, a Parents’ Choice Award, the HUMANITAS Prize, two Prism Awards and 21 Annie Awards (honoring excellence in animation).

