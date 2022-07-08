Apple stock continues to lead the market higher – MacDailyNews

Ads

Update font size. Reset

With Apple stock continuing to move higher, the bulls are going to need the compnay to continue its rally if they want the rest of the market to enjoy a sustained move up — even if this is just a bear-market rally.



Bret Kenwell for TheStreet:

After four robust days, Apple stock has not only cleared last week’s high and the 21-day, but it’s now trading up into the 10-week and 50-day moving averages.

These are two very key measures that I think can determine the short-term direction for the stock.

Notice that both the 10-week and 50-day moving averages have been notable resistance over the past few months. If Apple can clear these measures, it creates more upside potential. If it’s rejected, that may indicate the market needs a rest, too, and/or will also struggle with these measures.

If Apple stock clears the 10-week and 50-day moving averages, it puts the $149 to $150 area in play.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is currently trading up $3.12 (+2.19%) to $146.04.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

amzn_assoc_tracking_id = “macdailynews-20”;

amzn_assoc_ad_mode = “manual”;

amzn_assoc_ad_type = “smart”;

amzn_assoc_marketplace = “amazon”;

amzn_assoc_region = “US”;

amzn_assoc_design = “enhanced_links”;

amzn_assoc_asins = “B09G9FPHY6”;

amzn_assoc_placement = “adunit”;

amzn_assoc_linkid = “34ba7e8b3a10de5ddc0bdf104fee44c0”;

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s highly-anticipated, star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” will debu on Apple TV+…

The European Commission said on Thursday that EU antitrust regulators are investigating the video licensing policy of the Alliance…

Netflix is rolling out spatial audio support to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators…

Apple on Thursday was granted a U.S. patent relating to a future-generation Apple Watch with Touch ID built into the Side button…

Road-trip and save with Apple Pay. Use Apple Pay for exclusive offers on food, hotels, parking, and more. Now through July 13th…

Enter your email address to follow MacDailyNews and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 21,782 other subscribers



Follow 🙂

source