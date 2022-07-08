The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may have been cancelled – Notebookcheck.net

Samsung finally released the Galaxy S21 FE in January after multiple delays that saw it pushed back from its originally planned October launch. The Galaxy S22 FE should typically follow but word on the grapevine seems to indicate otherwise.
As shared by leaker Dohyun Kim citing Korean sources, it appears Samsung may have no plans of releasing the Galaxy S22 FE this year. It doesn’t seem to be a case of a late release like the S21 FE either, as the Naver post clarifies that this would be an actual cancelation in the same vein as the Galaxy Note 21.
Supposedly, there’s no development firmware for the Galaxy S22 FE. Samsung has reportedly made no contacts on the SoC to power any such device either. The first bit looks to be corroborated by leaker chunvn8888 who also claims the Galaxy S22 FE isn’t in development at this point. The source concludes emphatically that the Galaxy S22 FE is unlikely to make its debut—this year or at all.
Cancelling the Galaxy S22 FE wouldn’t be particularly unexpected. As it stands, there’s little to no hardware differences between the FE and regular Galaxy S models. Pricing is a non-factor as well, as the base Galaxy S22 would likely have become cheaper than the hypothetical Galaxy S22 FE at launch.
It is, of course, important to note that Korean sources like this have been wrong in the past. You’d do well to take all of this with a pinch of salt.
