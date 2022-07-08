Etihad Introduces its First NFT Collection – FTNnews.com

Ads

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, announced the upcoming release of the airline’s first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, ‘EY-ZERO1’.

The utility-driven series features ten highly detailed 3D aircraft models, each one showcasing a unique Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner livery. A total of 2003 limited-edition collectibles, symbolising the year when Etihad Airways was established, will go on sale at 6pm UAE time on 21 July. The collectibles include Etihad’s Manchester City FC and Greenliner-themed aircraft, among others.

“We’re excited to launch our first NFT collection, EY-ZERO1, which not only offers collectors, aviation enthusiasts and travellers a unique work of art, but provides real-world travel and lifestyle benefits with Etihad Airways,” said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

“NFTs and other metaverse technologies are revolutionising the digital economy, and we are proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to explore their potential to provide additional utility for our customers.”

Purchasing an NFT will give owners immediate Etihad Guest Silver tier membership for one year, with 10 lucky NFT holders winning complimentary flight tickets with Etihad. NFT owners will also be given advance access to upcoming NFT collections as well as future metaverse products which the airline has planned as part of its Web3 strategy.

To celebrate the new collection, Etihad will be giving away 20 NFTs to people who pre-register on etihad.com/zero1 by 16 July. Each NFT will be priced at US$349 plus tax on etihad.arcube.io<, and the sale will close on 18 August at 6pm UAE time.

The NFTs will also be available to purchase through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, meaning the airline’s 7 million loyalty programme members can redeem their Etihad Guest Miles to acquire an NFT.

EY-ZERO1 is set to be minted on the energy-efficient Polygon blockchain, and Etihad Airways will be partnering with Aerial.is to track the CO2 emissions of the NFTs. In addition to offsetting the entire carbon footprint of the project, the airline will allocate all proceeds from the collection to purchase sustainable aviation fuel in 2022.

“As well as recognising the artistic value of our aircraft liveries, our NFT collection has been designed to be as efficient as possible and support our wider sustainability and decarbonisation efforts at Etihad Airways,” said Mr. Douglas.

