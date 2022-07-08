How to Watch Netflix Singapore 2022: Stream Singaporean Shows – Cloudwards

Ads

If you want to watch Netflix Singapore from abroad, you’ll need a good VPN with servers in Singapore. Our favorite VPNs will have you streaming Netflix shows in no time.

It’s a pretty fair assessment to say that Netflix has revolutionized the way we consume and think about our favorite TV shows and movies. However, while our viewing habits are the same no matter where we are, the viewing experience itself can change a lot depending on which country you are in when accessing Netflix. Take Netflix Singapore, for example.

In July and August 2020 alone, Netflix made over 100 Singaporean TV shows and movies available to watch on Netflix Singapore. These include beloved sitcoms like Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, Growing Up and Under One Roof, as well as cinema classics such as Homerun, I Not Stupid, Ilo Ilo and many, many more.

However, if you are not physically in Singapore, you will not be able to enjoy these. Unless, of course, you use a VPN. A good virtual private network will allow you to change your location and trick Netflix into offering you the content you want. Our VPN of choice when it comes to this is ExpressVPN, but read on to see our other top recommendations and their pros and cons.

Due to geoblocking, different countries are locked to different shows and films. Sometimes, this is because of censorship, but more often than not, it is simply because Netflix doesn’t have the rights to broadcast this particular piece of content worldwide.

Luckily, getting around geoblocking is easy. Here’s how you can gain access to all Singapore-restricted Netflix content in three quick steps.

The first step is to choose and install a VPN. So head on over to the ExpressVPN website and set up your account there. After selecting your payment plan, you can download the VPN client (for Windows, Mac, Android, Linux and more) and begin the installation process, which is quick and takes only a couple of clicks.

After the installation is complete, start up your VPN and choose your desired IP location. ExpressVPN offers over 3,000 servers in over 90 countries, but since this guide is specifically about getting access to Netflix Singapore, select a Singapore server as your virtual destination.

The final step is to go to Netflix.com and use your credentials to log in. That’s it. Now you will have all the shows and movies on Netflix Singapore’s repertoire available to watch whenever you want.

Going by the quick guide above, you may think that just about any VPN can bypass Netflix’s built-in security measures without too much hassle. In reality, though, not many VPNs are strong enough to beat Netflix’s infamous VPN ban. Netflix is notorious for taking special measures to limit which country users can view what, and not every VPN is up to snuff.

Although bypassing the ban is the most important factor in choosing the best VPN for Netflix, there are other things you should consider. Speed and streaming performance is a big one, as nobody wants to have their binge watching interrupted by frequent loading breaks.

Bandwidth is important, as well, but most quality VPNs provide unlimited bandwidth. Good thing, too, because streaming — especially at higher resolutions — requires a lot of it.

To get the best bang for your buck, a VPN has to be equipped with a diverse and stable network of servers that will grant you access all across the world. Both tech-savvy experts and beginners agree that a user-friendly design is one of the most crucial aspects of any software, and VPNs are no exception to this golden rule.

Finally, the price. VPNs that can reliably override the Netflix VPN ban are a rare breed, and their costs vary from high to quite reasonable. You should also take into account their versatility and the fact that, for your Netflix monthly subscription fee, you will have access to every series, movie, documentary and reality show Netflix has in its entire library.

Pros:

Cons:

Our consistent pick for best VPN and all-around favorite, ExpressVPN is hard to beat in any relevant category. It’s fast, dependable, secure and user-friendly; it really is the complete VPN package (as you can read in our ExpressVPN review). If you are looking for a VPN that will get around Netflix each and every time thanks to its enormous server network, then look no further.

With that said, it does come with a significant caveat, namely its price. More than double the cost of our second pick, ExpressVPN is nonetheless a sound investment into a first-class piece of software that will take care of all of your essential VPN needs. A 30-day money-back guarantee ensures that you can take it for a month-long spin even if you change your mind.

Pros:

Cons:

If you are looking for something a tad cheaper that still offers a sure-fire way to get into Netflix Singapore, NordVPN has been consistently ranking at the very top of our VPN lists for a good reason. It is an excellent choice, with speeds that come close to ExpressVPN’s, a no-logs security policy, plenty of servers to choose from and the CyberSec and malware-blocking feature.

These two VPNs have been rivals for a long time, so check out our ExpressVPN vs NordVPN article for an in-depth examination of what each one does best. There are certainly VPNs out there that have a simpler, more streamlined design than NordVPN, but even if this is your first VPN, you shouldn’t have too much trouble figuring out how to use the service.

Pros:

Cons:

With the option to connect up to seven simultaneous devices, CyberGhost is an ideal family VPN that the entire household can use. CyberGhost comes with around 7,800 servers, 24 of which are located right in Singapore. You will probably have to experiment before you can find the best one in terms of speed, though.

The longer your subscription plan, the cheaper CyberGhost gets, so you should choose a two- or even three-year plan if you really want to save money. The monthly plan really isn’t worth it, and if you are still unsure of which budget VPN is better, read our NordVPN vs CyberGhost square-off.

CyberGhost boasts a 45-day money-back guarantee on its longer plans (14 days on its monthly plan), and is the only VPN on this list that has a free trial, albeit only for a single day for the desktop app. The mobile app is more generous, with an entire week’s worth of access.

Because Netflix is so difficult to outplay, only the best VPNs can beat its VPN ban. Unfortunately, this also means that most free VPNs are unable to do this. Even the best free VPNs are severely limited in their offer, and Singapore isn’t usually on their list of free servers, so using a free VPN to watch Netflix Singapore isn’t something that you can reliably do.

Our top recommendation would be Windscribe, thanks to its easily expandable free plan. However, for a dependable and fast connection with unlimited bandwidth, you will have to opt for a paid licence for one of our three recommendations: ExpressVPN, NordVPN or CyberGhost.

So there you have it, our top picks for browsing Netflix Singapore. Without a second thought, ExpressVPN is definitely the service that we would recommend to just about anyone, but if you are on a budget, our two other picks are also more than worth checking out. If you have concerns about speed, see how all three compare in our fastest VPN test.

What’s your experience using a VPN to watch Netflix Singapore? Think we missed something? Tell us in the comments below. Plus, while you’re already here, why not peruse through our other VPN articles? As always, thank you for reading.

