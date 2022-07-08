Elon Musk did something awesome that has nothing to do with Twitter – Yahoo Finance

Ukraine’s plucky military has so far outboxed the larger and more muscular Russian army that invaded on Feb. 24. Elon Musk may have something to do with it.
The American punditocracy has obsessed over Musk’s recent deal to purchase Twitter, which might ruin free speech as we know it, or, modestly alter a social-media platform most Americans don’t even use. Meanwhile, people have been dying in Ukraine—or not dying—because of Musk’s effort to help the underdog Ukrainians with secure communications.
On Feb. 26, two days after the Russian invasion began, a top Ukrainian official asked Elon Musk on Twitter to activate SpaceX’s Starlink service in Ukraine. Starlink is a satellite-based high-speed internet service offered by SpaceX, where Musk is CEO, for people who don’t have access to wired internet. Airlines may adopt it for in-flight Wi-Fi. SpaceX rockets have so far deployed about 2,400 Starlink satellites, with the goal of ultimately fielding 42,000 satellites that can provide internet service in most inhabited parts of the world.
Musk responded in less than 24 hours, saying Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. That was step one. Starlink requires ground terminals, small dishes that connect with the satellites. Those began arriving within two days, according to another tweet by the minister who asked Musk for them. It’s not clear how they got there, though European employees at Tesla, where Musk is also CEO, may have helped with deliveries. The U.S. government is now involved, and there may be 5,000 ground units in Ukraine, or more, with each unit functioning like a router than can handle many users.
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf
— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022
Starlink is now providing internet service for Ukrainian civilians in areas where Russians have cut off communications. Ukrainian fighters are using it too—and some say the service is helping them beat the Russians. Writer David Patrikarakos of Unherd interviewed one soldier in eastern Ukraine who said, “Starlink is what changed the war in Ukraine's favor. Russia went out of its way to blow up all our comms. Now they can't. Starlink works under Katyusha fire, under artillery fire. It even works in Mariupol."
Western analysts agree that Starlink is helping the Ukrainians punch above their weight.
“The Russians, for all the mistakes they’ve made, they’re an electronic warfare superpower,” says Air Force Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel, a military fellow at the Atlantic Council. “They’re excellent at jamming communications. We haven’t seen as much effect as we thought on the Ukrainians, and I think Starlink is playing a big role in that. The tactics they’re using, that coordination is probably happening on Starlink. It has made a tangible difference on the battlefield.”
[Follow Rick Newman on Twitter, sign up for his newsletter or send in your thoughts.]
Ground combat units normally communicate in a variety of ways that can leave them vulnerable. Fiber-optic lines are hard to jam or tap, but also difficult or impossible to lay in a chaotic combat environment, where they can be destroyed. Radios are susceptible to jamming, and the more distance between them, the less effective they are. Combat units using remote weapons such as drones need to sustain communication links with those systems, also susceptible to jamming. The U.S. military has sophisticated systems to withstand all this, but the Ukrainians don’t.
Ukraine’s military isn’t detailing how it’s using Starlink, but it may be for all of those things: Rapid battlefield communication that allows quick maneuvering, targeting, troop coordination, and secure, real-time connectivity between front-line units and distant HQs. Ukrainian troops physically cut off in the besieged port city of Mariupol have still been able to post social-media messages and communicate with leadership in Kyiv, probably via Starlink.
The Russians have caught on. They’ve apparently tried to jam Starlink, with little or no success. Musk referred to this elliptically in a March 4 tweet, then said the next day, “Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming.”
On March 25, Musk said, “Starlink, at least so far, has resisted all hacking & jamming attempts.”
Dave Tremper, a Pentagon official overseeing electronic warfare, was impressed. “The way Starlink was able to upgrade when a threat showed up, we need to be able to have that agility,” Tremper said at a conference on April 20.
The cat-and-mouse game is far from over. While Starlink ground units provide fast and secure communications, they also emit a detectable radio signature, plus they need to be used outdoors where overhead reconnaissance could find them. Musk’s advice: “Turn on Starlink only when needed,” “place antenna as far away from people as possible,” and power the unit with “solar panels + battery pack” instead of a generator, to eliminate heat and smoke giveaways.
SpaceX has developed Starlink as a civilian system to provide internet service in rural areas and underserved parts of the world—not as military technology. But its use in a shooting war makes it an obvious and perhaps legitimate target for the Russians, like any other piece of command-and-control hardware.
Musk himself has said the probability of Russians attacking Starlink terminals in Ukraine is “high.” There's the more fraught question of whether Russia might ever attack the satellites that form the backbone of the system. Russia has tested anti-satellite weapons, which the United States most likely has, too, despite a U.S. ban on testing. But with thousands of satellites scheduled for the Starlink system, it may be impossible to shut down. Whatever happens in Ukraine, Musk now straddles yet another frontier, where the civilian and military use of space meet. Expect to see more about it, on Twitter.
Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at Twitter shares after reports indicating that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter may now be in jeopardy and negotiations have paused.
A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.
Franck Robichon/ReutersWarning: graphic images follow.Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the back while delivering a speech on the street in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.Abe, 67, was reportedly shot around 11:30 a.m. by an attacker who came at him from behind with a “shotgun,” according to the outlet. An NHK reporter on the scene reported hearing at least two gunshots, and seeing blood as Abe collapsed to the ground after the second
The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.
Mark these names if you want to bet on a bounce.
Should we still trust the Fed? This bigwig has serious concerns.
Upstart Holdings Inc. disappointed investors with its guidance in May, and faces Wall Street's wrath once again after admitting Thursday it came up well short of the mark.
Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.
(Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75 basis-point interest rate increase later this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, even as both downplayed the risk of higher borrowing costs pushing the U.S into recession. "I am definitely in support a doing another 75 basis-point hike in July," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said during a discussion with the National Association for Business Economics. "Probably 50 in September," Waller added, "and then after that we can debate whether to go back down to 25s or if inflation just doesn't seem to be going down, we have to do more."
Close to 12,000 fewer homes sold in April and May compared to the pre-pandemic average.
Zor Capital Joe Fahmy outlines which circumstances would help ensure a market turnaround amid the Fed's interest rate hikes, CPI data, inflation, and geopolitical pressures from the Russia-Ukraine War.
Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Elon Musk's teased idea for a Robovan EV, in addition to the Tesla CEO confirming the birth of twins he had with a top Neuralink executive.
Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) went up in smoke in June, losing 30.2% of their value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after analysts slashed their price targets on the Canadian marijuana producer amid market turmoil. There are significant headwinds confronting Tilray and other marijuana stocks, such that even the pot producer's strategic alliance with Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) was rewritten to make the terms more favorable in light of market conditions and the possibility that pre-closing minimum liquidity conditions could not be met.
Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details a new initiative out of D.C. that would regulate the crypto space by working with global allies.
Shares of several crypto stocks are rising this week as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has bounced more than 7.5% since Sunday. For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 7% higher as of 10:53 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 17% higher, and shares of the business intelligence and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) were up more than 21%.
Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are down 27% to 36% from their 2022 peaks – official bear-market territory. Now three factors suggest another strong move ahead for energy names, believes Cook: decent underlying fundamentals, good valuations and solid cash flows. Goldman Sachs predicts large-cap energy stocks will gain 30% or more through the end of the year and that its buy-rated stocks could be up 40% or more.
GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.
Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-
The California-based tech giant finalized the purchase of about 750.6 acres of land for its semiconductor campus for around $111 million through its Growth Site LLC subsidiary, according to the Licking County Auditor. The purchase was split across two parcels, one on Clover Valley Road and one on Green Chapel Road.
The major indexes rallied Thursday right to where they've struggled this year. Here are 5 stocks triggering buy signals.
Elon Musk did something awesome that has nothing to do with Twitter – Yahoo Finance
Ukraine’s plucky military has so far outboxed the larger and more muscular Russian army that invaded on Feb. 24. Elon Musk may have something to do with it.