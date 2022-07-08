Rs. 151 Vodafone prepaid plan launched! Offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription for FREE – HT Tech

Ads

Vodafone has introduced a new affordable prepaid recharge plan that comes with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months. However, Rs. 151 Vodafone prepaid plan does not offer calling or SMS benefits. Users will only get 8GB of data for 30 days in this Rs. 151 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea. Those who want unlimited calling as well as SMS benefits along with daily data packs and Disney+ Hotstar subscription will have to spend more. Vodafone offers 6 prepaid tariff plans that come with free Disney+ Hotstar along with other benefits. Check out the plans here

Vi offers a prepaid tariff of Rs. 399 that comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and 2.5GB daily data for 28 days. Another Vi plan is priced at Rs. 499 that gives unlimited voice calling with 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. The Rs. 601 prepaid plan offers the same benefits as Rs. 499 plan except the daily data limit i.e, 3GB/day.

Apart from the ₹601 prepaid plan, the telecom company also offers a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription with other benefits at Rs. 901 and Rs. 1066. The Rs. 901 Vi prepaid tariff comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile 1-year subscription along with 3GB of internet data (per day) for 70 days while the later one offers 2GB daily data for 84 days.

There is also a Rs. 3,099 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 365 days along with free annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership bundled with 1.5GB of internet data per day. All these plans except Rs. 151 tariff, offers benefits like ‘Binge All Night,’ ‘Weekend data rollover,’ and access to Vi Hero unlimited and Vi movies & TV. Vi “Binge All Night” scheme lets users enjoy unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM.

