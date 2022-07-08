Get a lifetime license to the Microsoft Office apps and training for $80 – New York Post

Ads

It’s pretty hard to get work done with the classic Microsoft Office fleet of apps. Most of us have grown up turning to Microsoft Word over the years to help us with essays in school or drafting documents at the workplace.

Then there are newer apps — like Microsoft Teams — that we don’t know how we used to live without. If you’ve recently purchased a new computer or simply have been putting off buying these important staples, The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 not only gives you a lifetime license for one Mac computer for use at home or work, it also provides online courses to help you become a Microsoft Office savant from the comfort of your home. Right now, you can get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote and training classes on all of these apps for $79.99.

Let’s face it: Microsoft Excel is an inevitable part of life. This puzzling app is a necessity at both work and home, whether your boss asks you to draft a spreadsheet or you’re attempting to whip up a household budget. And even if you consider yourself proficient, it’s likely you still have a lot to learn within the app that could help make your life a whole lot easier. This bundle not only gives you access to a lifetime license to Excel and all the rest of the Microsoft Office gang, but helps school you in how to work with them in six courses.

Let a certified Microsoft Excel Expert (yes, that’s really a thing!) guide you through Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables. Chris Dutton, an instructor with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating, teaches you how to work with Pivot Tables and use Excel efficiently and easily. This course includes five hours of content covering raw data structure, table layouts and styles using fun data to follow, like real-world case studies of San Diego burrito ratings or MLB team statistics.

Though Microsoft Word 365 seems pretty straightforward, there are a lot of awesome tools you might not even be taking advantage of. Claudia Carrozzo walks you through a training course on this app that scored 4.4 stars out of 5 from past students. You’ll master Microsoft Word over the four hours of content, picking up skills in tools like tables, margin and alignments and text boxes.

Don’t just own a new lifetime license to Microsoft Office apps, make sure they’re working for you with some training in each of the six staples. Buy The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for $79.99 today.

