Kevin Hart Announces Web3 Comedy Activation & NFT Collection – Vibe

Ads

Fans will soon be able to go to get their hands on one of 10,000 unique “Confessions from the Hart” NFT’s.

By Amber Corrine

Staff Writer, News

Kevin Hart, comedian and CEO of HARTBEAT – a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture – announced his first NFT collection in partnership with the web3 platform Moonwalk, as well as the announcement of his animated comedy special “Confessions from the Hart,” coming to the Metaverse on July 6th.

The special will give fans a front row seat to Hart’s most immersive and personal experiences to date dipping into various moments from his life, which will be told by him firsthand. Each segment is set to include sincere unheard of stories about his life, career, relationships and journey.

“My favorite thing to do is make people laugh, and with HARTBEAT’s expansion into the Metaverse and Web3 we will have exponential opportunities to bring humor and comedy to a whole new audience,” Hart said in a press release. “I am so proud of my team for their forward thinking and ingenuity. With this new technology we will be able to continue expanding our footprint into the new technological frontiers of content creation.”

In addition to watching the animated special on The Roku Channel, fans will also soon have the chance to experience his first-ever NFT collection that reflects himself and the characters in the special beginning July 7th. The NFT collection will work as a key, unlocking exclusive content surrounding “Confessions from the Hart.” The NFT will also offer exclusive member benefits and Metaverse experiences, such as being able to view bonus content and purchase tickets to upcoming Kevin Hart events.

Jeff Clanagan, President & Chief Distribution Officer at HARTBEAT Media stated, “Kevin has always been one of the most forward-thinking and entrepreneurial entertainers in the industry, tapping into new technologies to connect with audiences. His entry into the Metaverse is another example of HARTBEAT’s commitment to connecting with fans wherever and whenever they consume content.”

He added, “‘Confessions from the Hart’ is the first in a series of Metaverse activations as we expand IP across innovative distribution touchpoints. We look forward to creating more experiences that complement traditional linear platforms and physical event experiences that Web3 natives and mainstream audiences can enjoy.”

On launch day, fans and NFT collectors will be able to go to Kevin Hart Nation to get their hands on one of 10,000 unique “Confessions from the Hart” NFT’s.

Check out the trailer above for “Confessions from the Hart.”

Get weekly rundowns straight to your inbox

Get weekly rundowns straight to your inbox

Get our latest stories in the feed of your favorite networks

We want to hear from you! Send us a tip using our anonymous form.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

source

Ads