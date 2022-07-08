iPhone 14 will not come with your favourite feature – Gizchina.com

Ads

Some of the upgrades that should appear on the iPhone 14 or that consumers highly anticipate are delaying. Recently, there were reports that the Bionic A16 processor will likely use the 4nm manufacturing process. However, the company will not use the 3nm process until the A17 Bionic at the earliest. Furthermore, the periscope multi-zoom lens that has been on the rumour mill for a while will not arrive with the iPhone 14. This means that iPhone users will have to wait a while longer for the periscope lens.



The Elec reported that South Korean company, Jahwa Electronics said it would invest 191 billion won to build a factory to produce new OIS optical stabilizer devices. Interestingly, Apple visited Jahwa Electronics in the first half of last year to discuss cooperation. It is easy to link the two, and it is believed that the new factory will exclusively supply Apple with the modules for the travel zoom head required by the iPhone. This will be commercially available for the first time in 2023.

Of course, despite this, the iPhone 14 still has some things to look forward to, such as the 48MP main camera, the front dual punch-hole, and the 20% thinner bezel.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro will upgrade its camera to a 48MP sensor. The sensor size increases to 1/1.3 inches and the single pixel is 1.22 μm. This camera supports four pixels in one (12MP) and the sensor may be customized for Sony.

The iPhone 14 Pro will continue to feature a phase-phase focus (DPAF) system, dubbed “focus pixel” by Apple. This feature has been available on iPhones since the iPhone 6 in 2014. However, it will have the ability to record 16:9 HDR video at up to 60fps ability.

Although it is incomparable to Android on paper, you must know that since the iPhone 6S in 2015, the main camera of Apple’s mobile phone has always been 12MP. In this aspect alone, it can definitely be regarded as a substantial “quality change”.

In addition to industry trends, the reason why the iPhone 14 Pro series needs to increase the pixels is to pave the way for 8K video. After all, recording 8K 16:9 video requires at least 33MP. In addition, the outflow iPhone 14 Pro Max shape design draft shows that the body length is 160.71mm. Also, the width is 79.53mm, and the maximum thickness of the camera with the bump increases to 12.16mm.

I’m a professional geologist and an enthusiastic writer who is interested in technology. I sleep and wake with my mobile phone, data connection on 24/7. My PC is never more than a metre from me.



GizChina

Follow @gizchina

!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?’http’:’https’;if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+’://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-wjs’);

Ads



Chinese Phone blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews, Chinese Phones, Android Apps, Chinese Android Tablets and how to’s.

Keep up to date with the latest Chinese Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source