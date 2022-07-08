Instagram model Yasmine Lopez confirms she dated Carmelo Anthony: 'I was literally sitting next to him in the bed' – Basketball Network

Ads

Roughly five years after the couple's divorce, one of the women linked to Anthony in the past was Instagram model Yasmin Lopez who recently made a shocking revelation

Rumors have always been part of an NBA star's life. While the trade and free agency rumors are often the most interesting, some fans are always thrilled to hear gossip about players' relationships with various beautiful women for obvious reasons. In recent times, a few NBA stars have been linked with such rumors, and one of them is 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Throughout his illustrious career, Melo was regularly linked to rumors claiming he was unfaithful to his ex-wife and TV personality LaLa Anthony. According to reports, Anthony has been fond of mainly dating celebrities such as Kat Stacks and Sheneka Adams. However, it was also said that Anthony has a thing for strippers. As expected, it reached a crescendo in 2017, and Melo and LaLa decided to end their marriage with a divorce.

In a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Lopez candidly answered the question, "Did you ever date Carmelo Anthony, or was that just a rumor?" According to the 23-year-old, she and Melo really had an intimate relationship at one point, and she still vividly recalls the one time she got jealous of one of the NBA star's women on the side.

"[Carmelo] was my man. The flowers was real that he sent me and somebody else's flowers," Lopez confessed. "I was literally sitting next to him in the bed and I'm like, 'Yo who sent these flowers bro?"

Lopez admitted that the instance with Anthony was her "most embarrassing moment." However, she has already moved on from it.

"At the time I was so upset about it and it hurt my feelings but now I can look at it and laugh. It's actually funny to me what happened."

In what appeared to be a response to Lopez's story, Anthony also posted a cryptic yet elaborate statement on social media. It was hard to determine the message, but Melo made it clear that he's not paying attention to things that don't matter.

"We find no sense in talking about something unless we specify how we measure it," Anthony wrote in an Instagram post. "A definition by the method of measuring a quantity is the one sure way of avoiding talking."

We may never know the truth about Anthony and Lopez, but one thing certain is that Melo and the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible 2021/22 season.

Anthony seems well aware of how his team badly wants to bounce back as he is already working on his game as early as now.

