HTC Will Launch Its 'Viverse' 5G Phone On June 28th – Android Headlines

Ads
Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Android News / HTC Will Launch Its ‘Viverse’ 5G Phone On June 28th
HTC has been getting its fans excited about its return to the smartphone market since MWC 2022. It announced that it’s been working on a new metaverse-centered smartphone to launch sometime in the spring. After hearing that it’d been delayed, we now have news that it’s coming out soon. HTC announced that it will officially unveil its Viverse phone later this month.
HTC has definitely seen better days. It was at the top of the game during the early to mid-2010s. This was back before Samsung and Apple basically monopolized the smartphone market. After it stumbled throughout the late 2010s, a lot of people forget that the company used to make great phones. Now, it’s still fighting to return to the limelight.
HTC is keeping its new phone under wraps for the time being. Thus, it’s really tough to tell what we can expect from this phone. What we do know is that it’s going to have a strong focus on the metaverse (or Viverse). It seems that, along with Meta, Microsoft, and TCL, HTC also sees a future in the metaverse.
It does seem weird that HTC would jump back into the ring with a Metaverse-centric phone, but there’s one thing to consider. Over the years, while its reputation as a smartphone OEM was decomposing, HTC released a plethora of different VR headsets. HTC has had a foot in the Metaverse before, well, Meta.
It’s tough to know what specs to expect from this phone. The display, (if it’s going to be used as a VR display) will need to be pixel-dense in order to have a good viewing experience. Other than that, it will need to have a powerful SoC for smooth usage.
The official unveiling is still a few weeks out, so we’re all going to need to wait on more details about the phone. We’ll either need to wait for the phone or for some leaks to sprout up.
HTC announced this device via a Facebook post. The post involves an image of a rounded rectangle; this most likely represents the phone. The effect shows the phone collapsing inward giving the impression that there’s depth to it. This probably hints at the 3D aspect of VR.
Other than that, we see the text telling you to save the date for June 28th. That’s when we’ll finally learn about this new HTC phone and what the Viverse is.
Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.
Arthur has been a tech journalist ever since 2013, having written for multiple sites. He really got into tech when he got his first tablet, the Archos 5, back in 2011. From there, he gathered more and more gadgets to add to his collection. Along with tech, he is also a musician. He’s been playing the piano and writing music for more than 15 years. He continues to write music for video games and film.
Main
Deals & More
Android News
Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Sign up to receive the latest Android News every weekday:
Ads