Why Tesla's Stock Is Inching Higher Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Tesla (TSLA 5.53%) were gaining ground today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be pushing the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher on positive comments about the EV industry from Volkswagen‘s CEO. Additionally, investors had a generally optimistic view of stocks today following the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its latest meeting.

The EV stock was up by 3.9% as of 11:31 a.m. ET.

First, Tesla investors may be processing comments made by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, who told CNBC this morning that the EV outlook is “very good.”

Image source: Tesla.

Volkswagen is focused on ramping up its EV production in the next few years and Diess said that there’s “high demand in Europe and also in the United States” for EVs.

Tesla’s stock could be getting a slight lift today as investors apply Diess’ comments to the entire EV industry.

Additionally, Tesla investors may be generally optimistic about the stock as the broader market was rising today. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its June meeting and while it indicated that a 50- or 75-basis-point hike is “likely to be appropriate” at its next meeting, investors appeared to have already factored in that increase. Investors took the comments in stride and pushed up the Nasdaq Composite by 1.7% this morning.

While Tesla’s gains today are good, investors should also brace for more share price swings in the short term.

Investors are still reacting to sky-high inflation, rising COVID-19 cases in China that could hamper Tesla’s vehicle production, and growing fears about a potential recession. All of which means that Tesla investors should understand that small daily gains in the market can quickly be erased.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source