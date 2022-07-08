Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why – FXStreet

Ads

Tony M.

FXStreet Follow Following



Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.

Terra's LUNA price continues to struggle as the bears have forced a rejection at the $2.00 level.

On June 23, the LUNA price trades at $1.94 as consecutive doji candles are shown post-sell-off.

Unfortunately, the technicals do not show strong signals to believe in a true market bottom. As mentioned in a previous outlook, the bears have control and could aim for the $0.59 VPOC.

Terra’s LUNA price needs to start turning soon to validate any true upside potential. CEO Do Kwon has promised to restore the controversial digital token to normalcy, but unfortunately, his words do not translate into the technicals. For investors to be early, look for a subtle turn in the market. A Smart Money accumulation pattern is needed to justify an entry.



LUNA/USDT 2-Hour Chart

Invalidation of the bear trend and a start of the accumulation pattern could be a breach above $2.35. If this were to occur, the bulls could rally towards $6.00, resulting in a 150% increase from Terra's LUNA price.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.

MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.

Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.

Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source