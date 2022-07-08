Some Virgin Media customers unlock Netflix for free! Is your plan getting this upgrade? – Express

Ads



Love Netflix? You can now unlock this streaming service without paying a penny more, thanks to a new update from Virgin Media. The broadband firm has just announced that it’s adding Netflix to its Ultimate Volt bundle without increasing the price.

Virgin Media O2 offers a plan that brings together the best bits of both brands. Customers will enjoy some of the fastest home broadband speeds available – with downloads over 1,000Mbps. Sky Cinema and Sky Sports HD on the wireless Virgin TV 360 boxes. And an unlimited O2 SIM card with free data roaming in 75 countries around the world. It’s everything you could want. There’s also free Netflix

This binge-worthy upgrade includes a Netflix Standard Plan, which usually costs £10.99 a month and allows subscribers to watch content on two devices simultaneously in full High Definition. Anyone wanting pin-sharp 4K and the option to watch on more devices at once can upgrade to the Premium Plan for an extra £5 per month – that’s not bad value considering the Premium Plan usually costs £15.99.

Virgin’s Ultimate Volt bundle usually costs £85 a month and even with Netflix added into the mix, the price stays the same. Virgin Media has even scrapped its set-up cost, usually £35, for a limited time …making things even more affordable.

As a quick reminder, the Ultimate Volt bundle also includes 1Gbps broadband, an unlimited SIM for your smartphone and access to over 200 channels. You even get full access to Sky Sports and Sky Cinema as part of the monthly price.

Along with the Ultimate Volt bundle getting this Netflix upgrade, it’s also coming to Virgin’s Biggest TV bundle. This plan costs £87 per month and includes 100Mbps, free weekend calls and over 200 channels to watch. Just like the Ultimate Volt plan, there’s also access to Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.

Virgin Media isn’t the first company to include a Netflix subscription with its television bundle. Sky offers a Netflix membership as part of its Ultimate TV bundle, but this is only a Basic subscription, which costs £5.99 a month and doesn’t offer High Definition streaming.

Along with this Netflix upgrade, Virgin has also just announced that BritBox is coming to the platform for the first time.

This means customers will be able to tune into shows such as Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses and Love Island directly through their TV 360 or V6 devices.

Speaking about the update Tom Price, BritBox UK’s Commercial Director said: “We are thrilled to bring BritBox to Virgin TV customers, building on the multi-year partnership ITV and Virgin Media O2 announced last year. Launching Britbox on Virgin TV means that even more customers now have easy access to the best of British entertainment, including original dramas Magpie Murders and Murder in Provence, and just in time for Sanditon Series 2.”

