Terra (LUNA) price and chart – Interactivecrypto

{[{item.pair.split("_")[0]}]}

Terra

Several cryptocurrency companies have claimed going belly up or facing financial distress in the past couple of months. While some of these have been due [.

6 hours ago | Inside Bitcoins

The meeting between U.S. and South Korean officials for the purposes of ”information sharing” could spell more trouble for the collapsed stablecoin project.

1 day ago | Crypto Briefing

Recently, LUNA, a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, collapsed from $12.24 billion to $555 million in May and has made South Korea and the United States work together….

1 day ago | TCU

The governments of the United States and South Korea have agreed to investigate the collapse of former top-10 crypto project Terra (LUNA) for potential financial misdoings. According to a new…

1 day ago | The Daily Hodl

Per a report from Sedaily, the trading arm of Korean startup Uprise has lost of all its clients´ funds. The platform was used by wealthy individuals and institutions to trade crypto futures …

1 day ago | NewsBTC

Numerous accusations were made towards Terraform Labs and co-founder Do Kwon when the Terra network collapsed in May. Several international regulatory organizations launched legal inquiries to…

1 day ago | CoinPedia

The company used its own and its customers´ funds to short LUNA, but it didn´t go to plan.

1 day ago | CryptoPotato

The Korean crypto finance platform, UPRISE, lost nearly all of its clients´ money shorting LUNA as it crashed to zero.

1 day ago | Crypto Briefing

United States and South Korean authorities have agreed to collaborate on the investigation of Terra´s implosion, South Korea´s Yonhap News Agency reported July 6. The post US, South Korea to c…

1 day ago | CryptoSlate

On a recent visit to New York, South Korea´s Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon convened with U.S. officials to discuss ways to better investigate financial crimes — especially those related to cr…

1 day ago | Benzinga

It is reported that 26.7 billion of customer assets were forcibly liquidated during the Luna crash. Uprise is considering compensation for affected customers.

1 day ago | EWN

Crypto charts are part of any exchange. They are indicative of the crypto prices and movements. It has several essential components for the traders. This article looks into the useful details and how they come in handy for traders;

Market cap is the most common crypto chart feature. It is the metric that shows a crypto’s relative size within the market. It is calculated by multiplying the market price of a coin with coins in circulation.

Market cap = the current coin price * circulating supply

For example, a coin that is currently trading at $5 and has a market supply of 1,000,000 coins has a market cap of $5,000,00. (5*1000000 =5000000).

Market cap offers insights into the performance and the size of a coin. From that, you can establish stability. A concern, though, is that most people tend to confuse market cap with money inflow. They are different concepts as the cap is based on the pricing at a particular time. Any decrease and the market cap takes a blow.

The market cap is a reliable indicator of market stability. It shows the possibility of price movements in a coin.

A high market cap means a stable currency. These, however, come with low growth prospects and low-profit margins.

The low market cap might be unstable but offers better profit margins. They are likely to rise after some time. You are better with a medium cap that comes with both stability and profit prospects. The market cap also works with liquidity for value.

The bullish and bearish price movements are part of the crypto charts. They are the indicators of the current market state. It is all about whether the market is on a gaining or a losing trend. Traders use these to determine whether to sell or buy.

A bullish run is when the currency is on a gaining run. This is the period when traders are in a positive mood. It is the time to buy the coins as it gains in value. The bullish results from an economy that is doing well. It can run for weeks, months, or years.

Cryptocurrencies have had a bullish run in 2020. The run is a result of traders looking for newer investment options after the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the altcoins and Bitcoin have had a sustained value increase. They are likely to keep the run for some time.

A bearish run happens when the asset starts to lose value. It is mostly due to adverse economic impacts. This is the time to sell assets before they reduce in value. Still, there is a need to research more to avoid selling based on fake bearish.

Technical analysis is also essential when studying the crypto charts. The asset prices don’t happen by mistake or coincidence. They rely on various existing and past market factors.

Technical analysis involves analyzing all the past and future market possibilities. Traders can then use the results to make investment decisions.

Technical analysis mostly relies on the Dow Theory. The theory recognizes that crypto prices are not random. They depend on variables like demand and regulations. It takes into consideration all the current, past, and upcoming details. These details help to predict market behavior. Traders have similar reactions in similar case scenarios.

The Dow Theory looks into several market aspects. One of these aspects is the market movement.

The market movement appears in 3 phases. The main one can last from a single to several years and can mean a huge price change.

The medium swing lasts within ten days to a few months. It comes with price changes of around 33% – 66%.

The short swings are within hours to a month. All the market movements can either be bullish or bearish.

Technical analysis is also big on the market trends phases. The trends start at accumulation. It is the point where investors are beginning to buy or sell assets in anticipation of a movement. After some time, the other traders catch on to get to the absorption stage. It ends in a distribution phase where the market adjusts to post the new values.

The analysis involves more than a single currency. Any price movement should reflect on the whole market. For example, a bullish trend on Bitcoin should be reflected on Ethereum. It means the averages of the assets confirm each other. The trading volume must also reflect on the price movements.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an analysis tool that determines the asset price changes and price movements’ speed. Traders use the RSI to determine if the crypto is oversold or overbought. Depending on the market status, they can make the purchase decision.

RSI compares the magnitude of recent gains against the losses in determining the crypto status. It is measured on the scales of 1 to 100 and appears as wave-type patterns on the charts.

The formula for RSI is;

RSI = 100 – (100/(1-RS))

RS = Ratio between days the coin was up and the days the currency was down.

Don’t draw your calculators yet; most exchanges give these values by default. You only have to understand the values when trading.

An RSI that is above 70 means the asset is overbought. There is a likelihood of a price decline in the offing. This is the ideal point to make profits by offloading the assets. Other risk-loving traders can also use short term positions to profit as the prices go down.

An RSI of below 30 means the asset is oversold. At this point, the prices are some of the lowest. It is the point to buy the assets as you look for the upturn. The prices are likely to go up soon.

Still, you have to stay careful when using RSI. It is susceptible to false buys and sells from a massive rally or price drop. Use the RSI together with the other analysis tools.

Crypto charts are essential when determining the coin’s present, past, and future value. It helps traders know the right time to sell and buy. Any trader who uses the charts appropriately is assured of profits.

Here´s Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

15 minutes ago| UToday

Ethereum May Stand Strong Above $1200 for a Longer-time Aiming to Hit $1500 Very soon!

18 minutes ago | CoinPedia

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Reports Selling 637 BTC to Reduce Loan

23 minutes ago | Crypto news

Luxembourg-based bank Circle adopts USDC stablecoin

28 minutes ago | The Cryptonomist

Cardano CEO slams ‘Twitter trolls´ for slandering network´s smart contracts

35 minutes ago | Finbold

